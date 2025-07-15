THE JULY 15 EPIC: A UNIVERSAL MESSAGE
The night of July 15, 2016, marked a turning point for Türkiye and the global history of democracy. The events of that night laid bare the ruthless and bloody nature of threats to democracy worldwide. With their belief in democracy, courage, and determination, the Turkish nation defied the coup plotters and once more declared to the world that the national will on this land will never yield to tyranny. At the call of our President, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, our nation—regardless of political or personal beliefs—stood united in defence of its democracy, freedom, and homeland, offering a powerful example of national solidarity and resistance.
The treacherous coup attempt, orchestrated by the Fetullah Gülen Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and carried out simultaneously in multiple cities, sought to plunge Türkiye into chaos by targeting the state’s fundamental institutions. The nation’s collective resistance, however, defeated the coup plotters. For the Turkish people, this struggle was nothing less than a sacred duty—an act of defending democracy, national sovereignty, and independence. We lost 252 of our citizens as martyrs, and 2,740 of our heroes became veterans to the coup attempt. The sacrifice and bravery of our nation will never be forgotten. This heroically won victory, achieved through blood and resolve, stands as a lasting badge of honour that will be passed down from generation to generation.
In the wake of the coup attempt, Türkiye undertook a determined effort to restore public order in a stronger form. Türkiye fortified its democracy through judicial processes that remained firmly within the bounds of the rule of law. It must be stated clearly: the threats to democracy are no longer confined to individual countries; they are a shared concern for the entire world. In this context, the real test lies in standing shoulder to shoulder and responding to these threats with unity and resolve.
The death of the FETO ringleader is widely recognised as a catalyst for the disintegration of the organisation, accelerating the collapse of its terrorist structure. However, we regret to note that certain foreign actors continue to offer either implicit or explicit support to this structure. In the face of such support, it is imperative to intensify international pressure. On this occasion, I once again call on countries that harbour, sympathise with, or support terrorist organisations: Türkiye is not a country whose path can be dictated by terrorist groups, proxies, or pawns. Türkiye will not turn a blind eye to any structure that threatens its democracy or national unity. Our fight against terrorism will continue with unwavering determination—both on the ground and through diplomatic channels. There should be no doubt about this.
Under the leadership of our President, our state remains steadfast in its counter-terrorism efforts both at home and abroad. As the Directorate of Communications, we continue to inform both national and international audiences about the epic of resistance displayed by our nation on the night of July 15 and to expose every aspect of FETO’s dark agenda, crimes, and destructive actions.
In essence, the thwarting of the July 15 coup attempt represents a profound challenge mounted by our nation against global exploitation and terror. Just as Türkiye defends its own democracy, it also stands up for global justice. This struggle continues to grow through the will of our people and the resolute leadership of our President. It is now evident worldwide that Türkiye plays a crucial role in both regional and international matters, during negotiations and on the ground. Our country is a powerful force for peace and stability both for itself and for its region and the world at large. In a world plagued by conflict and crisis, Türkiye’s role as a mediator offers genuine hope for oppressed peoples facing immense trials.
It must not be forgotten that democracy is not the heritage of one nation alone but the shared value of all humanity. The spirit of July 15 serves as a beacon for the future, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to democracy. The memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause remains one of the most potent sources of inspiration for Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to democratic values. As in the past, Türkiye will continue to persist in its efforts to defend its democracy, freedom, and independence with determined resolve.
And that is precisely why we say, “The Name of Victory: Türkiye.”
Prof. Fahrettin Altun Head of Communications, Republic of Türkiye
