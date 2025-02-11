Bielan: Ukraine's wounds will scar generations

In a debate in Strasbourg to mark three years of Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group warned against easing sanctions against Russia and against easing efforts to support Ukraine.
„We must stand by Ukraine—not only now, but in the long reconstruction process ahead,” said ECR foreign affairs coordinator Adam Bielan, speaking in plenary. „Let us not forget the tremendous costs Ukraine has been paying for standing against Russia for Europe’s security: Bucha’s horrors, far over 10,000 civilian deaths, the tremendous military losses, 10 million refugees, and Ukraine’s shattered infrastructure. These wounds will scar generations”.
According to the ECR MEP, „the outcome of the war must be determined by Ukraine, with unwavering European support.”
Speaking after the debate, Bielan criticised the EU’s latest sanctions package for failing to impose a full ban on the purchase of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), calling it unacceptable.
„It is a glaring failure that, three years into Russia’s war of aggression, loopholes still allow European money to flow to the Kremlin. But what is even more indefensible is that the EU is now buying record amounts of Russian LNG. This must stop. We must push to turn off this gas tap once and for all”
— he said.
Bielan also highlighted Poland’s key role in supporting Ukraine:
„Under former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s leadership, Poland was one of the first to send tanks, fighter jets, and ammunition. And let us not forget the historic visit of March 2022, when Mr Morawiecki, Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński, along with Czech and Slovenian leaders, became the first foreign leaders to stand with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Their message was clear then and it is clear now: Ukraine is not alone”.
Source: ECR
