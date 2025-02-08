The news that the Polish political world had been watching out for with great interest came on Thursday night. President Donald Trump has nominated a new US ambassador to Poland. This has been made Tom Rose.
‘Thomas is a respected businessman and commentator who hosted a successful radio show on Sirius XM for nearly a decade and served as publisher and CEO of The Jerusalem Post. He will ensure that our interests are represented in Poland and will always put America first.’ - Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social.
Rose was also an advisor to US Vice President Mike Pence.
The new US ambassador to Warsaw Thomas Rose is well known to viewers of TV wPOLSCE24. He has been a guest on this news station several times, including on US election day. I met him in person last December. He was invited by MEP Adam Bielan to attend the Study Days of the EKR faction in Warsaw. The two men know each other well. He was impressed by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s speech, who spoke passionately about the need to restore the competitiveness of the European economy.
Rose was part of a panel I moderated at this conference, and then we spoke directly for an hour and a half.
It was intended to be an interview but the roles were quickly reversed. Tom Rose was very interested in the situation in Poland and our region. I also provided him with the Polish perspective on the war in Ukraine, and stressed the crucial importance of maintaining American support for our neighbour’s independence for the security of the entire region and for America’s perception as a superpower.
He is a friendly and intelligent interlocutor. You can sense his journalistic and business experience, his keen interest in the world, his broad horizons. He is not ideological; he seeks rational solutions.
Importantly, Tom Rose has in the past publicly defended the truth about the Polish fate and heroism during the Second World War:
‘Not only did the Polish government ‘not participate’ in the suppression of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising - the Polish government, refusing to surrender to Hitler, fled to London, where it joined the Allies to continue the struggle to liberate Poland and all of occupied Europe from the Nazi inferno.’
— he wrote in an online discussion in 2019.
Recently, he ironically commented on the European left’s efforts to ‘restore the rule of law’ in Poland, which has resulted in the installation of Donald Tusk in power and the familiar approach to the law.
In an interview he spoke to me about Poland’s key role in the region and the choice we face. He warned against giving up independence and dissolving into the European Union, especially one that pushes the United States out of Europe. In his view, the time of NATO in which American protection is free for all is coming to an end.
‘President Trump wants strong, independent allies. A situation where only one element of an alliance has real power is not an alliance, it is a dependency,’
— he said. And he added:
‘From Donald Trump’s perspective, Poland is an example of what a real partnership should look like. That is to say, we understand the importance of American support but we give of ourselves to ensure the homeland’s security, we don’t want security for free, at the expense of the US taxpayer alone. ‘This example should be followed by other Nato and EU countries,’
— he stated.
He asked strongly about the prospect of presidential elections. He was concerned about the possibility that, as a result, Poland might deviate from its current path. It must be stressed that all these words and opinions were made before his appointment as ambassador, and were therefore private opinions. Which, of course, does not remove their importance. I think that he will be an active ambassador, sympathetic to Polish independence, far removed from the ideological bent of his predecessor. But he will, of course, be an ambassador to the United States, and he will look out for their interests.
