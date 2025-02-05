President of the Constitutional Court Bogdan Swieczkowski announced at a press conference that he had filed a notice of suspicion of a coup d’état by Donald Tusk, among others. “This is not a coup d’état involving bringing the military to the streets, it is a creeping, systemic coup d’état
— Bogdan Swieczkowski said.
I recognized that there is a legal obligation that I must fulfill. Therefore, on January 31, I signed a 60-page notice of reasonable suspicion that a crime has been committed by the Chairman of the Council of Ministers, ministers, the Speaker of the Sejm, the Speaker of the Senate, deputies and senators of the ruling coalition, the president of the Government Legislation Center, some judges and prosecutors and other persons, and that is the crime of acting in an organized criminal group from December 13, 2023 to the present day in Warsaw and other places in Poland, at short intervals in the execution of premeditated intent, with the aim of changing the constitutional system of the Republic of Poland and acting in order to achieve or stop the operation of the constitutional body of the Republic of Poland the Constitutional Tribunal and other constitutional bodies, including Supreme Court, undertook, in agreement with other persons, activities aimed at realizing these goals with violence and unlawful threats by welcoming the possibility of the functioning of the Constitutional Court and other constitutional bodies […]
- Bogdan Swieczkowski said, adding further accusations against those in power.
We are talking here about the crime of coup d’état. At the same time, due to the seriousness of the notification of the suspects, including, first and foremost, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Minister of Justice Adam Bodnar, I requested that the legal Deputy Prosecutor General Michał Ostrowski initiate and conduct an investigation into the case as part of his mandatory desk, and that he conduct it as part of his own investigation personally. Yesterday, on February 4, I was interviewed by your prosecutor as a notifying party.
Today I was notified by Michał Ostrowski that he has opened an investigation into this case. I hope that the suspected Prosecutor General Adam Bodnar and the illegally appointed leadership of the National Prosecutor’s Office and other prosecution units will enable Mr. Prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation and will not in any way prevent him from doing so
— said the CT chairman. He then turned to journalists.
I ask you, as the fourth power, journalists, to do everything so that those in power do not succeed in blocking this investigation
— he said.
The fact that there is a coup d’état in Poland is clear and legible. Of course, this is not a coup d’état involving taking the army to the streets, (…) it is a creeping, systemic coup d’état. This is the notorious abuse by the executive and legislative branches of government of their powers over the judiciary and other constitutional institutions. This is the use of various kinds of advantages, directing criminal threats by, among other things, preventing the disbursement of funds for the functioning of the TC or the NCJ, which is a violation of the law and the Constitution
— he pointed out.
I believe that the legally appointed prosecutors, including the legally appointed Deputy Prosecutor General Michał Ostrowski, will conduct this investigation quickly, efficiently and fairly, using all available investigative methods for this proceeding. Of course, this investigation cannot be supervised by the Prosecutor General Adam Bodnar due to the fact that he is the subject, or will be the subject, of this investigation
— concluded his remarks by the chairman of the CT.
