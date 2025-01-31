Telewizja wPolsce24 has revealed a photo of Michał Kołodziejczak holding up a banner with the scandalous inscription: ‘We don’t want human trash in Poland. No help for ‘refugees’’. Will Donald Tusk dismiss the deputy head of the agriculture ministry? Or will he himself resign? Reporters of Telewizja wPolsce24 asked about Kołodziejczak’s banner. The wPolityce.pl portal recalls Michal Kołodziejczak’s earlier brawls and pro-Russian statements.
What a disgrace for this government ‼️ Was Donald Tusk aware that Michał Kołodziejczak had such a past? Minister Kołodziejczak, will you resign after this disgraceful photo was revealed by wPolsce24 journalists?
— asks Marcin Tulicki, the author of the post on X containing the photo of Kołodziejczak with the banner.
What will Tusk do about Kołodziejczak?
The banner held up by Michal Kołodziejczak leaves no doubt as to the attitude of the deputy minister in Donald Tusk’s government to the refugee issue. Who did the presented slogan refer to? The Ukrainians fleeing the war at the time? Reporters of Telewizja wPolsce24 asked the leader of AGROunion and Donald Tusk’s favourite from last year’s election campaign why he signed up to such a disgraceful slogan and whom exactly he had in mind.
It was probably a long time ago. I don’t remember the context of it. Well, maybe you know?
— replied the deputy agriculture minister in the Tusk government. Asked by a reporter from Telewizja wPolsce24 whether he had ‘changed his views or only his political colours’, Kołodziejczak again shielded himself behind forgetfulness.
I don’t remember the context of this at all….
— Kołodziejczak replied.
Minister Kołodziejczak ‘can’t remember the context’ in which he called people ‘’trash‘’. Will there be a resignation?‼️⁉️ wPolsce24
— Tulicki, who attached a recording of the conversation in a post on X, commented on Kołodziejczak’s statement.
Can Prime Minister Donald Tusk stay quiet in the face of scandalous facts? Or should Michal Kołodziejczak himself somehow find the remnants of responsibility and resign?
Who is Kołodziejczak?
Michal Kołodziejczak accompanied Donald Tusk to election rallies in 2023. Standing in a white shirt next to the current Prime Minister, he argued that the rule of the Civic Coalition is what farmers and Poland in general now need.
Kołodziejczak, the leader of the AGROunion, has been known for brawling, scattering grain, vegetables or fruit in front of public offices. However, this is not what should have made Tusk reflect, since he took him into government. In mid-2023. Kołodziejczak resented the Law and Justice government for ‘quarrelling’ Poland with Russia.
I shudder now, but I still have before my eyes the Russians with whom my family traded a very long time ago. They brought money to Poland. We were able to build this country up together with them
— he shouted during one of the parliamentary committees.
You have quarrelled us with Russia, with our best customer. You are looking for customers in China, and here close by our customers are calling and crying. What would you answer them?
— he shouted in the parliament a few years ago.
This row by the current deputy minister of agriculture particularly pleased the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry at the time, Maria Zakharova.
I admire the sincerity of an unknown person. He expressed what the essence of the current historical period is: it is either the schemers who are ready to reject the civilising achievements of history solely for their own benefit will win, or we will defend the right to a dignified life based on work , love, truth.
— a functionary of Putin’s regime enthused.
Later, Kołodziejczak would change front and declare his willingness to help the Ukrainians.
