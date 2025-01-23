We turn to all people for whom freedom of speech, unfettered public debate free from political pressure are important, to turn their attention to the increasing attacks on our organization. Attacks and slanders that directly harm the good name of our organization are increasing in the media favorable to the current government in Poland.
The scale of this operation is in the nature of an aggressive campaign. After a thorough analysis of a series of lying and manipulative texts about the SDP inspired and supported by just a few members of the Association, whose sympathies for today’s ruling political groups and the disturbing actions of state bodies are publicly known, we conclude that they bear the hallmarks of a planned, wide-ranging operation, the aim of which may be the full destruction of the Association of Polish Journalists (SDP)- the oldest and largest independent journalistic organization in our country.
We draw attention to the broad context of the hostile actions taken against our Association. We are a large, independent social organization embedded in the structures of international journalism associations. We do not depend on any political option.
The coalition that has been ruling Poland for more than a year, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, does not tolerate such independence, trampling not only on basic freedoms like freedom of speech and public debate, but also destroying organizations and people who represent political views other than those currently in force.
This power has unlawfully, forcibly taken over the public media, the office of the National Prosecutor, and is trying to take over the Central Bank (NBP) and the Constitutional Court in this way. Unlawfully, contrary to the decisions of the courts and the State Election Commission, it has taken away public funding from the main opposition party, thereby endangering fair and free elections in our country. Politically motivated investigations, arrests and searches of independent individuals and institutions, announced earlier by politicians, are multiplying. Independent media are even being deprived of the right to attend government press conferences, which is an inalienable right of the media. Attempts by politicians in the ruling camp to humiliate and intimidate journalists are widespread.
Now it is our turn. An avalanche of lies and actions has been launched that, in our opinion, play a preparatory role to strike at the Association of Polish Journalists, to destroy our organization or to have it taken over by people connected with the current government. A simple analogy to communist times comes to mind here. In March 1982, the communist authorities in the city of Warsaw dissolved the Association of Polish Journalists, which was favorable to the Solidarity trade union, outlawed the organization’s authorities and seized its assets. In its place, the communists established an organization of their own.
We declare that we will not succumb to the pressures and threats of the authorities, we will not allow the destruction, paralysis or hostile takeover of our Association. We are sorry that today, as 42 years ago, during the communist-imposed martial law, we again have to fight for our basic freedoms.
We will inform all international journalistic organizations about the attacks being carried out against the SDP.
In 1982, our colleagues from the outlawed Association of Polish Journalists wrote the memorable words:
“Let the awareness that everything will be judged be a warning to those who think that the time of contempt for honor and integrity will last forever.”
We ask all people of good will for support and solidarity. Let’s defend our freedoms and values. Let’s stop the lawlessness.
signed by: Main Board of the Association of Polish Journalists (SDP)
Jolanta Hajdasz, President of the SDP
Wanda Nadobnik, Vice President of the SDP
Mariusz Pilis, Vice President of the SDP
Aleksandra Tabaczyńska, Treasurer of the SDP
Hubert Bekrycht, Secretary General of the SDP
Maria Giedz, Member of the SDP Main Board
Anna Popek, Member of the SDP Main Board
Paweł Gąsiorski, Member of the SDP Main Board
Krzysztof Gurba, Member of the SDP Main Board
Michał Karnowski, Member of the SDP Main Board
Andrzej Klimczak, Member of the SDP Main Board
Krzysztof Skowroński, Member of the SDP Main Board
Janusz Życzkowski, Member of the SDP Main Board
