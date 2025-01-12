In Venezuela, the communist dictator has just arrested opposition leaders.
In Belarus, content that disagrees with the regime’s line is labeled “extremist.” - You can go to jail just for watching it. Officers often check people’s phones - show what you have there.
In Russia, those in power are preparing to shut down YouTube. For now, they are slowing down the streaming speed by 80 percent.
Why have reports from the world of dictatorships for the past year sounded so disturbingly familiar to us?
The unlawful, forceful takeover of public media opened the period of Donald Tusk’s imposition of de facto martial law. Subsequently, more institutions were attacked - the prosecutor’s office (successfully), the Constitutional Tribunal and the National Bank of Poland (so far unsuccessfully). Opposition politicians are singled out by those in power as targets for police and investigators, verdicts are made in the prime minister’s head, the production line of power disguised as justice carries them out.
Incompetent governments, and in part simply dependent on external forces, not only fail to fulfill the promises they made to citizens, but are also unable to maintain the standard of living developed under the Law and Justice government. As a result, support for the government is falling dramatically. So this one is reaching for more and more violence, and irritation at the independent free circulation of information is also building up. Such as on the X portal, perhaps soon also on Facebook. Media outlets such as TV wPolsce24 are being fought, our journalists are being thrown out of press conferences of people in power.
People, where have we all been after a year? Who, besides the crazies and the SS men, wanted such a Poland Who voted for it?
