Hungary decided to grant political asylum to former Deputy Justice Minister Marcin Romanowski following his arrest by Polish authorities despite his immunity as a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, raising serious doubts about his ability to receive a fair trial.
— Balázs Orbán, Political Director of PM Viktor Orbán, Member of the Hungarian Parliament told wPolityce.pl.
wPolityce.pl: According to Polish media reports, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski sent a note to the Hungarian government stating that the participation of the Hungarian ambassador in Warsaw at the inauguration of the Polish presidency of the EU Council “is not envisaged.” Can you confirm delivering of such a note to the Hungarian side?
In late December, the Polish Foreign Ministry sent a note to our Embassy in Warsaw, stating that our Ambassador’s attendance at the inauguration ceremony is not expected.
What is your opinion of such behavior by the Tusk’s government?
Besides reflecting a rather childish behavior, the Polish government’s decision goes against the spirit of the EU Presidency, which is expected to serve as an honest broker, rising above political disagreements. During Hungary’s EU Presidency, we never allowed any potential bilateral disputes to affect our presidential responsibilities.
Polish commentators consider it a retaliation for granting political asylum to Mr. Marcin Romanowski. Can these issues at all be combined? From today’s perspective, was the decision to grant political asylum to Mr. Romanowski the right one?
In contrast to earlier accusations against the PiS government, there now seem to be actual, serious rule of law concerns in Poland. Those who have consistently preached about the rule of law appear to now only speak the language of power. From cases against Donald Trump, Matteo Salvini, and Marine Le Pen to others, this is yet another striking example of the liberals weaponizing lawfare to silence their political opponents.
In Poland, the granting of political asylum to Mr. Romanowski was greeted with great appreciation - proof that the rule of law violations and violence of the Tusk government are recognized by true friends of Poland. Do you hear these voices of support from free Poles?
It is reassuring that our decision resonates with those who share our commitment to justice. Drawing on the lessons of both countries’ communist pasts, we firmly oppose using the law to silence political opponents. We deeply value the historic friendship between Hungary and Poland, which makes the Polish government’s decision to shut down the Wacław Felczak Institute, established to foster our bilateral cooperation, all the more puzzling. We remain hopeful that our countries can return to a path of mutual respect and collaboration.
