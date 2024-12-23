As we wrote on the wPolityce.pl portal, PiS MP Marcin Romanowski published an open letter to the Minister of Justice Adam Bodnar. „As a person who has been falsely slandered, I want to demonstrate both my innocence and the correctness of my decisions in an open trial. I publicly undertake to return to the country within 6 hours if the government withdraws from its illegal actions,” wrote the opposition politician. Romanowski described the illegal actions of the current government in five points.
We publish the full text of the letter:
Open letter to the Minister of Justice, Prosecutor General
Dear Minister,
with reference to your public statement in which you assure me that I can count on a fair trial in Poland, I address this open letter to you. It is not the assurances of a minister or other government representative that are supposed to provide a guarantee of a fair trial, but the executive and judicial branches’ adherence to legal principles that protect citizens from abuse. In a clash between a citizen and those in power who trample on the law with impunity, a citizen has no chance for a fair and just trial.
Prime Minister Tusk, followed by other politicians of the ruling camp, have publicly announced committing acts that, and I quote, “do not comply with the letter of the law.” These words are unfortunately being implemented. I became personally convinced of this when I was unlawfully deprived of my liberty, which was validly confirmed by the courts. I agree with you that the law must be equal for everyone. However, for any rational person, it is not so much the words that count, but the actions that confirm them. Therefore, I address the following points to you, the implementation of which will prove that words about equality before the law are not another deception or propaganda ploy. Implementing them will guarantee not only me, but every citizen a fair trial - because it will come from those in power’s adherence to legal principles, not from the assurances of this or that minister.
As a man who has been falsely slandered, I want to prove both my innocence and the rightness of my decisions in an open trial. I publicly pledge to return to the country within 6 hours if the government withdraws from the illegal actions described in the following paragraphs:
— Publish all Constitutional Court rulings that have been illegally blocked by Prime Minister Donald Tusk for several months.
— Recognize and comply without exception with all rulings issued by judges of each chamber of the Supreme Court.
— Restore illegally dismissed court presidents, starting with the Court of Appeals and District Court in Warsaw.
— End the illegal manipulation of the draw of judges to adjudicate criminal cases.
— Ending the illegal obstruction of the performance of duties by the National Prosecutor Dariusz Barski, who was illegally stripped of his position, and reinstating the illegally dismissed heads of prosecutors’ offices, starting with the regional and district prosecutors’ offices.
With best regards,
Dr. Marcin Romanowski
Member of the Polish Parliament
