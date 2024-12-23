Just what more needs to happen for the majority of Poles to understand the decay of the state? Can we prevent the consequences of ‘militant democracy’ in time? Key institutions have been taken over by force and in violation of the law, and the process of ‘closing the system’ is proceeding in an absolutely ruthless manner. Yesterday’s decision by the PKW (State Election Commission) proves that a particular, brutal plan is being implemented. What is the next step?
Any illusions of a ‘smiling democracy’ are no longer valid. The Tusk state has, at best, the smile of a demented psychopath. Every action taken by the government shows that the authorities are free to use any means to pursue their own goals. And this does not only apply to politics. They have created a system in which the citizen loses his sense of justice and security. The status of judges can be freely undermined and thus influencing trial decisions. Such a phenomenon has not yet been seen in free Poland. At the same time, substitute topics proliferate, and Donald Tusk’s government is second to none in diverting people’s attention.
The arrogance with which Ryszard Kalisz is challenging the decisions of the Supreme Court inspires real horror. The majority of the members of the State Electoral Commission, five of its nine members, are questioning the binding and irrevocable decisions of the Supreme Court judges. They are doing so under the leadership of a political appointee of the Left, whose party - as Jaroslaw Kaczynski reminded us yesterday - ‘does not have enough votes in the parliament to be able to send its representative to the PKW’. Given the number of MPs, PiS is entitled to one more fourth member on the PKW, but the current government does not recognise this. So we have a body in which the party nominees of the 13 December Coalition, torpedo the decisions of the Supreme Court. So they did not recognise the ruling on the Law and Justice subsidy, downplaying the position of the Commission’s chair and the other three members.
Ryszard Kalisz is taking this fight much further. He proclaims that the PKW will not respect future decisions of the Supreme Court judges, including those on elections. He is already openly talking about what Szymon Holownia was hinting at some time ago. In a recent interview on Radio Zet, Ryszard Kalisz admitted outright that the newly elected president might not be sworn in before the National Assembly because the PKW would not recognise the decision of the Supreme Court’s Extraordinary and Public Accounts Chamber on the validity of the election. The function of the head of state would then be carried out by the Speaker. And although many eminent lawyers have found this idea absurd, it can be seen that it represents the idea most considered by Donald Tusk’s coalition. In such a sick and violent reality, one can expect anything. And more and more people raise a legitimate question: do we have a chance of fair elections? I described the Romanian option a few days ago:
President Andrzej Duda reacted strongly to the decision of the PKW and the position expressed by Ryszard Kalisz on behalf of the majority.
This post-communist hydra, which constantly defends and feeds the remnants of the communist elite in Poland, has today once again raised its voice, as I understand it, in the PKW. (…) I will fight it to the very end. I will never give up this fight, because it is a question of making Poland truly 100% free of this type of scum, which should not have been there for a long time, and I will never give up this fight. However, the question is, of course, what influence this is trying to exert on the upcoming presidential elections, and this is a completely different matter that requires a separate analysis,’
— said the President.
The situation is getting really serious. This is clear to any conscious observer. Prof. Anna Labno speaks bluntly of the ‘complete instrumentalisation of the law, which serves people who have the power and the means of coercion’. In turn, Supreme Court judge Piotr Andrzejewski emphasises that ‘the authorities have chosen confrontational actions against citizens, the structures of the Polish state and the law in force’. Therefore, ‘society must have the capacity for necessary defence, which it should exercise in its defence’.
The time has come to understand that the ongoing destruction of the rule of law is leading to a catastrophe. The Supreme Court is being instrumentalised. It is only recognised when its position suits the current government. Questioning the status of the judges will also affect the ordinary citizen, who is deprived of their right to justice. Judicial paralysis will trigger an avalanche that is impossible to reverse. This is not just politics that can be swept out of sight for the sake of convenience. The rule of law is no longer functioning. All systemic fuses have been switched off. And while for the time being all energies have been focused on executing the plan of revenge against the opposition, soon everyone will begin to feel the effects of the destructive force that is blistering the state. The unleashed ‘militant democracy’ is tearing apart every space of public life, pressing the ideological orders of Unionist lunatics. It doesn’t ask if we want it. And it probably doesn’t want to hear our opinion on anything. Including on the elections. This is what conquering a country without a single shot is all about. If the enemy wanted to destabilise a country, he would use exactly the same methods. The time has come to recognise this at last and to take a firm stand against it. Someone is quite simply stealing Poland from us.
