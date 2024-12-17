Patryk Jaki elected Co-Chairman of the ECR Group

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group in the European Parliament today elected Polish MEP Patryk Jaki as its new co-chairman. He will lead the group alongside Italian co-chairman Nicola Procaccini.
Patryk Tomasz Jaki, 39, is a political scientist and university lecturer with a doctorate in security studies. MEP Jaki is Vice-president of the Law and Justice party in Poland. Jaki has been an active figure in Polish and European politics. He was a member of the Polish Sejm during its seventh and eighth terms from 2011 to 2019. Between 2015 and 2019, he held the position of Undersecretary of State in the Polish Ministry of Justice. He has been a Member of the European Parliament since 2019.
Following his election, Patryk Jaki said:
„The ECR Group is a vital force for reform in the European Parliament. We’re committed to defending Europe as a community of sovereign nations, respecting the diversity of the Member States and remaining accountable to its citizens. This means rejecting harmful excesses, including centralising policies such as the Green Deal, and restoring the freedoms that are fundamental to European identity: freedom of speech, media pluralism, and economic opportunity. Our task is to ensure that Europe’s future is guided by respect for member states and their national democracies, tradition and strategic cooperation, especially with our allies in the United States.
„Many claim that our values are outdated, un-European or unwise. But we are the heirs of a great tradition: political freedoms that have been the bedrock of Europe for centuries. Today we are facing attacks on those freedoms. As co-chairman, I will work to strengthen our political family so that we can defend what really matters: national democracy, diverse national identities, and the right of citizens to decide their own future.”
Nicola Procaccini, Jaki’s fellow co-chairman of the ECR Group, welcomed his new colleague:
„I warmly congratulate Patryk Jaki on his election as co-chairman. Patryk brings experience, determination and a clear vision for Europe’s future. Together, we will work to strengthen the ECR Group’s role as the voice of those who believe in a Europe that does less, but does it better. I look forward to working alongside him to deliver a stronger, fairer, and more accountable European Union for its citizens.”
km, source: ECR
