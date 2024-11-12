Rev Lech Lachowicz of Szczytno, who was assaulted at the vicarage and brutally beaten, died in hospital today before midday. The priest’s death was announced by Fr Marcin Sawicki, spokesman for the Curia in Olsztyn. A 27-year-old man suspected in the case is in custody.
It is with the Christian hope for eternal life in heaven that we inform you that Rev. Lech Lachowicz, the long-standing parish priest of St. Brother Albert’s parish in Szczytno, passed away in the forenoon on 9 November 2024. Information about the funeral will be given at a later date
— reads a communiqué of the Curia of the Archdiocese of Warmia.
The clergyman was the victim of a brutal assault that took place last Sunday at the rectory at the parish in Szczytno. He was taken to hospital and his condition was described as critical from the start. The suspect, who was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder, was taken into custody following a court decision.
A spokesman for the Olsztyn District Prosecutor’s Office, Daniel Brodowski, confirming the priest’s death, told PAP on Saturday that an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. ‘The prosecutor is currently awaiting a doctor’s opinion as to whether the injuries resulting in the priest’s death were inflicted by the perpetrator,’ he - he explained. There will then be a possible change of charges for the suspect, he added.
Prosecutor Daniel Brodowski reported on Tuesday that the arrested 27-year-old had been charged with attempted murder of the priest. The charge says that he inflicted several blows with a metal axe on the parish priest’s head, with which he caused, among other things, a fractured skull bone and swelling of the brain tissue. The clergyman also had an extensive wound on his face. ‘He did not achieve his intended objective due to the prompt provision of assistance’. - wrote the charge announced to the 27-year-old. The attacker was scared off by the vicarage housekeeper who called for help.
Tłum. K.J.
