The March of Independence passed through Warsaw. Poland’s largest patriotic demonstration began at the Roman Dmowski traffic circle in Warsaw. Its participants marched from the Roman Dmowski traffic circle to the grasslands of the National Stadium. Participants in the march carried white and red flags, but also hats, scarves and garlands in the national colors. Many people had cotillions pinned to their jackets, commemorative badges and white and red armbands on their arms. This year’s March was held under the slogan “Great Polish Power is Us!”.
How many people took part in the March?
According to estimates by organizers, at least 250,000 people walked in this year’s Independence March. The capital’s City Hall, on the other hand, estimated that the march had about 90. thousand people. Among those marching in it were politicians from the Law and Justice Party and the Confederation. According to police, the march was peaceful, with no incidents.
