An informal meeting of EU leaders will start today in the Hungarian capital, with EU competitiveness as the main topic. At the informal dinner preceding the meeting on Thursday, the leaders have already discussed the results of the US elections, the situation in Georgia and the legislation passed by Israel banning the UNRWA agency. Poland is represented in Budapest by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Commemorative photos of the leaders have appeared online. It is worth taking a look at where the head of the Polish government was positioned during the photo.
In the joint photo of the leaders who appeared in Budapest, Donald Tusk was positioned in the upper left corner. The most important ‘players’, with the host of the meeting Viktor Orban in the lead, were positioned in the middle.
How was it Mr Tusk? ‘I am not going to be outplayed by anyone in the European Union’. - is that what you said? Meanwhile, even for a photo they put you in the corner. How unfortunate.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/712540-where-was-tusk-lined-up-for-the-symbolic-photo