Archbishop Adrian Galbas SAC, who until now served as Metropolitan of Katowice, was today appointed by Pope Francis as the new Archbishop of Warsaw in place of Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz. ‘The Holy Father has decided for me to move from Katowice to Warsaw, which is, in human terms, very difficult for me. But I accept this decision of the Pope in obedience and with the hope that there is God’s will in it, - Archbishop Galbas said in a video published on social media.
The papal decision on the appointment was announced today at noon by the Apostolic Nunciature in Poland.
The Holy Father Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz from the ministry of Archbishop Metropolitan of Warsaw and has appointed as Archbishop Metropolitan of Warsaw the former Metropolitan of Katowice Adrian Józef Galbas SAC
— stated the Archdiocese of Warsaw in a communiqué on X. It also bid farewell to its former pastor Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz.
Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz served as Archbishop Metropolitan of Warsaw for 17 years, 7 months and 3 days
— the statement said.
‘I accept this decision of the Pope in obedience’.
Archbishop Galbas posted a video on social media in which he referred to Pope Francis’ appointment while bidding farewell to the Archdiocese of Katowice.
The cathedral in Katowice is now right behind me. For me, the most important church in the last three years and especially in the past year and a half when I have had the honour of being a bishop. The Holy Father has decided for me to move from Katowice to Warsaw, which is, in human terms, very difficult for me. But I accept this decision of the Pope in obedience and with the hope that there is God’s will in it
— Archbishop Galbas said, asking for prayers.
I ask you very much to pray for me, and I promise to pray for you. Let us pray for the election of a new bishop for the new diocese. I have always been intrigued by the inscription that appears at the top of our cathedral: ‘Soli Deo honour et gloria’ - to God alone honour and glory. May such be the new bishop who comes, but may such be our life, the Christian life
- added the new Metropolitan of Warsaw.
Pallottine from Bytom
The new Metropolitan of Warsaw is 56 years old, originally from Bytom, and is a Pallottine. In 2012 he obtained his doctorate in theology of spirituality at Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski University in Warsaw. He was Provincial of the Pallottines from 2011 to 2019. In 2019 he became auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Elk. In December 2021. Francis appointed him coadjutor in the Archdiocese of Katowice, which he assumed as Metropolitan Archbishop in May 2023. From 2023 to 2024, he was additionally apostolic administrator sede vacante of the Diocese of Sosnowiec. In the Polish Bishops’ Conference, he is a member of the Permanent Council and chairman of the Council for the Lay Apostolate.
In the Polish Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Galbas functions as chairman of the KEP Council for the Apostolate of the Laity and is also a member of the KEP Permanent Council and the Team under the KEP Delegate for the Pastoral Care of Polish Emigrants. The new Metropolitan of Warsaw is also the KEP delegate for the Apostolate of the Sick and the delegate for the Schoenstatt Movement in Poland.
