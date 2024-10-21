The ECR Group in the European Parliament salutes the people of Moldova for enshrining in their constitution the goal of becoming an EU member state. „The vote was close. We saw a lot of Russian interference in the run-up to the vote: Now we are very happy that the majority of Moldovans didn’t succumb to Moscow’s poisoned messages. It is a victory for Europe and Western values that we owe to the people of Moldova,” said Adam Bielan, ECR coordinator for foreign affairs, after a nail-biting count that finally tipped the balance towards a pro-European majority.
Bielan added:
„The Moldovan people have delivered. Now the European Union must deliver and do everything in its power to ensure that the road to accession is cleared of potholes and bumps. We should do all we can to ensure that Moldova can meet the 2030 deadline for full membership to the European Union, and that there is no backlash that leads the country into Putin’s clutches.
„The vote buying, the funneling of money through Putin’s proxies into the accounts of ordinary voters, and Russia’s use of social media to spread disinformation and paint a threatening picture of the EU are deeply concerning. Fortunately, the Moldovan people who aspire to live freely have rejected the Kremlin’s malign rhetoric.”
Source: ECR
