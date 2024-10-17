Donald Trump's moving letter commemorates Blessed Father Popiełuszko

Donald Trump, the former US president who is currently running for president again, has written a letter commemorating Blessed Father Jerzy Popiełuszko.

This Saturday, October 19, 2024, is the 40th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko, a truly great Catholic priest, who was the source of tremendous spiritual strength for the Polish Solidarity Movement and, indeed, the entire nation of Poland, in the 1980s. Yesterday, in Chicago, I was honored to sign a Commemoration about this solemn anniversary and present it to Father Jerzy’s nephew, Marek Popiełuszko, as well as receive from him a book of Father Jerzy’s sermons and other beautiful mementos to remember the life of this extraordinary man of heroic virtue

— wrote Donald Trump.

