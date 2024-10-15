Seven prominent artists and thinkers have published a letter in defence of Priest Michal Olszewski and two female civil servants who have been held in detention for almost 200 days. The situation is ‘reminiscent of the communist practices of criminalising political opponents and forcing them to give confessions’ - stresses the signatories to the document - Jerzy Kalina, Antoni Libera, Lech Majewski, Andrzej Nowak, Jan Polkowski, Wawrzyniec Rymkiewicz and Bronisław Wildstein.
The authors of the letter assess that there is a smear campaign being organised against the detainees. They are being portrayed as corrupt, although the investigation has not even included allegations of financial misappropriation, not to mention the evidence. The prosecution speaks of ‘belonging to a criminal group’, which is ridiculous. On the other hand, nowhere does it say - the letter’s authors stress - that the foundation led by priest Olszewski has built a centre for victims of crime. The signatories turn ‘to their fellow citizens to protest in solidarity against this legal scandal, which offends not only the valid codes but also the norms of social life, and the victims of which are Polish citizens with no evidence of guilt’. They also demand ‘the immediate release from custody of Fr Olszewski and the two female clerks’, stressing that ‘it is not acceptable to watch idly as people without proven guilt are tormented before our very eyes and their lives are irreversibly destroyed’. See below for the full text of the document.
THE LETTER OF SEVEN
It has been more than six months since Fr Michal Olszewski and two MS officials were taken into custody. Keeping people in detention before their guilt has been pronounced is an exceptional measure and is only used if a trial cannot be held otherwise. Meanwhile, Fr Olszewski is suspected of his foundation’s ‘failure to comply with the conditions of a competition organised by the Ministry of Justice’ under Ziobro, and the women officials of allegedly conducting the competition incorrectly.
Considering this matter as a menacing crime astounds any sane and decent person. After all, whether an entity is or is not admitted to a competition depends precisely on the officials, and their decision is inherently arbitrary, as we have seen more than once, especially recently.
For the first 60 hours after their detention, Fr Olszewski and the officials arrested with him were premeditatedly tormented and humiliated, and in a manner that is recognised by international conventions as torture. Their defence lawyers are still denied access to procedural activities. The current Minister of Justice, Adam Bodnar, when he was the Ombudsman, was outraged at the use of so-called compound handcuffs on a child murderer. Today, he is not bothered by such harassment against Fr Olszewski and female ministerial officials.
Regardless of the actions of the prosecution and the prison service, a smear campaign is being organised against the detainees. They are being portrayed as corrupt, although the investigation has not even made an allegation of misappropriation of material benefits, not to mention any evidence. The prosecution speaks of ‘belonging to a criminal group’, which is ridiculous. On the other hand, nowhere does it say that Fr Olszewski’s foundation has built a centre for victims of crime.
All of these actions and, above all, the prolongation of the imprisonment of the three unconvicted persons are clearly politically motivated. This situation is outrageous, regardless of one’s convictions on the merits of the case. It is reminiscent of Communist practices of criminalising political opponents and forcing confessions on them.
We turn to our fellow citizens to protest in solidarity against this legal scandal, which offends not only the applicable codes but also the norms of social life, and the victims of which are Polish citizens with no evidence of guilt.
We request the immediate release from custody of Fr Olszewski and two female ministerial officials. We cannot watch idly as people without proven guilt are tormented in front of our very eyes and their lives are irreversibly destroyed.
— Jerzy Kalina, visual artist
— Antoni Libera, writer, translator
— Lech Majewski, director
— Andrzej Nowak, historian,
— Jan Polkowski, poet
— Wawrzyniec Rymkiewicz, philosopher, editor-in-chief of the quarterly Kronos
— Bronisław Wildstein, writer, publicist
