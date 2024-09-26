’We will strive as MPs to provide legal assistance to this gentleman and others who are subject to such repression‘’ - Pawel Jablonski said on wPolsce24 TV.
The Law and Justice MP was commenting on the case of the detention and questioning as a witness of a man who shared a post on social media about alleged looters in Lądek-Zdrój.
On Monday, I will submit a notice to the prosecutor’s office in this case. This man was simply reporting that the situation was serious, that groups of looters had appeared. Which, by the way, has been confirmed, because we can hear from the media that looters were also detained in Ladek-Zdrój, this man was detained and the chief commander of the police boasted about it. They are charging him with up to five years in prison
— Jablonski said.
500 zloty fine for a looter
The Law and Justice MP pointed out that one of the looters detained was only to be punished with… a fine.
Donald Tusk’s services, instead of fighting these looters, and we hear that one looter was fined 500 zlotys, they go after people who report it. It is possible that they arrived on the spot, they didn’t catch the looter, and then they stated that they would catch the one who reported it. We will strive as MPs to provide legal assistance to this gentleman and others who are subject to such repression
— he stated.
Most likely there was a crime here - unlawful deprivation of liberty of a person and overstepping of powers
— he added.
