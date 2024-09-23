‘We were thinking the pressure of the water was going to be smaller, but when it started, there was weeping, despair. We saved what we were able to. My whole family was left there on the other side,”- Joanna Semczyszyn, a resident of the flooded Lewin Brzeski, told a reporter from Telewizja wPolsce24.
Żaklina Skowrońska, a reporter for TV wPolsce24, reached the village of Lewin Brzeski, which was flooded. According to the residents, the situation in the village is extremely difficult.
I have four disabled people at home and there is absolutely no help from the authorities. Nobody asks what is needed, what resources. I have to go back and forth there myself. And that’s how it works with MOPS, the offices, it’s non-stop. They just want to get rid of people like us. The water came on Monday evening and it came suddenly. I saved what I was able to save. Who is going to help me? The mayor will say he has no money, as usual. We had no information about the water coming. It was only when the dike broke that the information became available
— said a resident of Lewin Brzeski.
‘My family was left there’.
Ms Joanna Semczyszyn, a resident of Lewin Brzeski, stressed that the flood wave was much higher than expected.
These were macabre days. We were sitting, watching, observing from which side we were going to be flooded. The water came in from the opposite side we expected. We thought that the pressure of the water would be smaller, but when it started, there was weeping, despair. We saved what we possibly were able to. There on the other side my whole family was left. My dad is all alone. We have no electricity. We need gloves, rubber boots, and chemicals
— she added.
A large part of the inhabitants of Lewin Brzeski decided not to evacuate.
We had done our shopping early. At this moment our basement was flooded. We knew about this wave coming. This water was flowing in very calmly. There was no panic. They’re coming in the dinghies. They are checking whether we need anything
— a resident of Lewin Brzeski stated.
