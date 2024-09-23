Lost heritage of an entire life, tears and fear for the future. The flood situation in Kłodzko was described by one of the town’s residents, Ms Joanna, in the programme Poranek wPolsce24. “At the moment, the most we need is tinned food, bakery products, cleaning products, generators, pumps for pumping water out of basements, where unfortunately the water floods and we need equipment to dry the walls” - she pointed out.
These are the sort of tragedies that are simply heartbreaking.
Yesterday morning, as soon as I got up, I made a post to get as many people as possible to come and help. There was a response, it got those hearts moved.
You cannot complain, here people rose to the occasion. The city looks like after a bombing
— reported Ms Joanna.
‘This is a tragedy’
The scale of the tragedy was also described specially for the reporter of Telewizja wPolsce24 Żaklina Skowrońska by the inhabitants of the Brest district.
This is a tragedy. There will be a problem with rapeseed and with oil, with everything, with food next year, it is all flooded
— said one resident.
One child of mine built a house in Lewin five years ago and it was flooded so much that you can just see the tops of the fences. I saw the photo. And the other son has been living in Kantorowice for a year and a half; it’s a tragedy and a massacre there. At night, the water already reached halfway to the windows. Everything was taken away from the children
— described another resident of the Brest district.
What is going on here is simply horrifying.
I have friends in Lewin, and they say it’s a drama, not to mention Kantorowice. The houses there are flooded all the way to the roof, there’s nowhere to go back to, and it’s simply a total devastation.
— added another resident.
Tłum. K.J.
