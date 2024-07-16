The attempted assassination of Donald Trump is the obvious and logical consequence of a spiral of hatred that has long since gone off the scale. Polish politicians have unfortunately also contributed to this hegemony. The deplorable transgressions of Donald Tusk or Radosław Sikorski cannot be overshadowed even by the most diplomatic postings after the dramatic events in Pennsylvania. An even stronger attack, direct and brutal, was aimed at conservative politicians in their own country. Worryingly, a massive wave of hate speech against President Andrzej Duda, who in this political chaos is the only guarantor of the seriousness and security of the state, is also increasing. All this adds up to a coherent and, unfortunately, frightening picture.
The elimination of Donald Trump from the political scene is of interest to numerous forces, not only American but also internationally. They have attempted to do so in various ways - by disgracing him, by adding lies to his legend, by threatening him with his alleged pro-Russianism, by putting him on trial, by preventing him from standing for election, and finally by firing shots. The wave of hate reached its apogee. Both the current Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski have been involved in this campaign of hatred over the years. Various columnists have been quite active, with Tomasz Lis taking the lead. The former head of Newsweek posted another hateful entry just before the attack: „This moron may in a moment become the leader of the biggest superpower. The world has gone mad.”
Just how happy would Putin be if Trump did not become US president again. Contrary to everything the public is now being told, this would have allowed the international situation to be further destabilised and the Kremlin’s plan to be realised.
It is for the same reason that Donald Tusk received such powerful external support. The removal of the United Right from office brought to a halt Poland’s opposition to German domination of Europe, the realisation of the superstate project, the subjugation of smaller countries to Brussels’ dictates, the weakening of defence and the loosening of the alliance with the US in favour of a vague vision of a European army. Thus, we have a signed migration pact, decisions on economic regression, Poland’s renewed dependence on external factors and the complete disintegration of the state apparatus, which has been diverted entirely to the internal struggle against the opposition. The coalition of 13 December does not seem to notice that we are on one of the last legs of a hybrid war, the aim of which is to completely paralyse the state just before the final blow is struck. Over the past eight years this destabilisation has been attempted in many ways, using street militants, NGOs, hater disinformation and EU institutions. Despite powerful pressures, the United Right government managed to maintain the stability of the state. It took Donald Tusk just six months to ruin it all. Since 13 December, we have been experiencing progressive disintegration. It is being carried out by the current government as if it were a mere puppet government.
Societies deprived of historical consciousness, national identity, faith, morality, belonging to a community, the ability to think critically, see the truth clearly and choose it intentionally, become vulnerable and stupefied. They are extremely easily manipulated, programmed with hatred, pushed towards hate and ultimate acts. It is frightening that Donald Tusk has recognised this hateful social engineering as a form of governance. Intimidation, threats, stripping of immunity, arrests, forcible takeover of institutions - this is a reality taken straight out of the communist regime. And while this should arouse immediate opposition from citizens, the people who voted for the Coalition on 13 December see nothing disturbing in these actions. Fed by hate speech, inflamed by hatred against everything that is PiS related and manipulated by lies, they fully support these „settlements”. This is what the dehumanisation of conservatives and Catholics, the constant mocking, distorting and mud-slinging that has been going on for years has served. Part of the population has been inculcated with the notion that they are „vermin”, „thieves”, „PiS locusts that must be removed from the healthy tree”, „PiS gangs that must be slaughtered”, „that must be filleted of their privileges”.
The act of physical violence today rises to the level of delivering justice and even heroism. It is the attitude that unleashes the greatest social demons to the highest degree! And since the authorities make brutal use of the apparatus of the state, including the institution of pre-trial detention, the incentive for acts of violence is all the greater.
The assassination of Donald Trump shows the effects of this dehumanised political and media training. It is only whether Donald Tusk will finally manage to understand that he bears infinite responsibility for the destabilisation of the state and social decay? Not a day goes by without opposition politicians being attacked. The heinous attack on President Andrzej Duda is gaining unbelievable momentum. The political action is supported by various ‘artists’ and celebrities. What will this obsessive call for hatred lead to? Our enemies could not imagine a better situation. Yet another moment and we will become completely defenceless. The government is so focused on eliminating political opponents that it has lost sight of the strategic security of the country. This is the last moment to wake up! We are being manipulated in a truly dangerous way!
