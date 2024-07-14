„We convey to President Donald Trump our wishes for a speedy recovery, while condemning this heinous act of violence”
— Mateusz Morawiecki, former prime minister and Law and Justice MP, wrote on the X platform. The politician also posted a short video with words of support for the Americans.
Poland and Poles have always stood, stand and will stand by our ally. We convey to Mr. President @realDonaldTrump our wishes for a speedy recovery, while condemning this heinous act of violence
— he wrote.
Words of support for Americans
Mateusz Morawiecki also posted a short video with words of support.
News has reached us about the assassination of Donald Trump, former US President and candidate in the upcoming elections. I would like, on behalf of all Poles, to wish Mr. President a speedy recovery and words of support. And to the American nard to convey words of utmost condemnation against this heinous act of violence. Poland and the Polish people have always stood, stand and will stand by our ally. This is also the case at this difficult moment. There is and can be no acquiescence to acts of violence in political life or in social life
— he said.
