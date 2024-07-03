Public humiliation, inhumane treatment and SSB methods as dictated by the National Prosecutor’s Office ruled by the usurper Adam Bodnar. The weekly „Sieci” has reached the personal account of the priest Michał Olszewski of the Profeto Foundation, who was detained on 26 March this year. The letter, sent to the priest’s relatives, is a shocking description of the ordeal that the ABW (Internal Security Agency) supervised by Tusk and the prosecutor’s office managed by Bodnar is scrupulously concealing
— writes Wojciech Biedroń in the latest issue of the weekly „Sieci”.
The case of the Justice Fund is treated as a priority by Donald Tusk and Adam Bodnar. It is supposed to pave the way for them to sink not only Sovereign Poland, but the entire camp of the previous government, and take political revenge. This is why the ABW is using indiscriminate methods against Fr Michał Olszewski.
Wojciech Biedroń cites excerpts from Fr Olszewski’s letter, which illustrate the brutality of the ABW officers and prosecutors, who treat the clergyman as if he were the worst bandit and terrorist.
„I was taken to the ‘lock-up’. Starting at 6 a.m., I was handcuffed all day (even for physiological activities). Not even for a moment were my handcuffs removed. I heard that there was neither dinner nor water at that hour. I begged for half a bottle of tap water, which was brought in a bottle that had been kept in the cell. In the morning, when I asked to be escorted to the toilet, I was told: „Pee in it””
— the priest recounts.
[…] „When I returned to the cell, I cleaned it up after the previous occupant and collapsed as if dead. After a short while, the light suddenly came on. It turned out that I was under ‘special surveillance’. Hence the camera, handcuffs, even when walking to the yard, isolation from others […], waking up with a light all night, every hour! It was like that for the first two weeks,” the clergyman recalls.
Wojciech Biedroń also recalls the words of Fr Olszewski’s lawyer, who explains the motives of the officers.
This was aimed at breaking him, he was constantly urged to testify „something”. The ABW officers convinced my client that this was being done on the explicit instructions of the prosecutor. „If you testify, the prosecutor will let you go home”. - my client kept hearing. The priest was given an old, smelly mattress in his cell,”
— lawyer Krzysztof Wąsowski, Fr Olszewski’s attorney, tells us.
Prison officials do not understand why my client has been subjected to such heavy detention and such restrictions. They argue that this is being done at the request of the authority in charge of the case, the National Prosecutor’s Office. Every hour at night he has the light in his cell switched on so that he has to wake up. Fr Michael enters the corridor of the detention centre handcuffed and no one is allowed to be in his route. He is treated like a terrorist. This is not the fault of the Prison Service, but it is a requirement of the prosecution. These are actions aimed at ‘softening up’ my client,”
— says attorney Wąsowski.
