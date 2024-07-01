„Robert Fica’s government is taking over public television in Slovakia. Orbanisation of the media approaching” - this is the title on the website of „Gazeta Wyborcza”. This issue was further commented on social media by the chairman of the KRRiT (National Broadcasting Council) Maciej Świrski.
I wonder how they translate it for themselves in this Wyborcza? In Slovakia the takeover of public media by the government is „orbanisation” and in Poland the same thing is „restoring democracy”. Well this is a „selective logic”.
— assessed Maciej Świrski.
Previously, the US portal Politico reported that Slovakia’s public television station RTVS is likely to be renamed Slovak Television and Radio (STVR) and thus become a ‘state institution’.
Changes to public media in Slovakia
According to Politico, „the changes to public television are part of Fico’s consistent strategy of suppressing the freedom of the media. The strategy had been implemented since the Slovak prime minister returned to power, for the fourth time”.
The sole purpose (of these changes) is to create a state television that will be on their side and which will serve as an extension of the government, thus losing its independence
— the leader of the opposition party Progressive Slovakia (PS), Michal Szimeczka, commented on the changes at a press conference.
According to the draft changes, the government will gain more control over the process of selecting the station director and the entire board. STVR will also be obliged to broadcast the Slovak anthem at least once a day.
