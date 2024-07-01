In the article „Modern civil defence needed” in the new issue of the weekly magazine „Sieci”, Marek Budzisz highlights a report by the Supreme Chamber of Control that purports to give a true picture of Poland’s preparation in terms of civil defence. Are Poles prepared for war or any other threat?
Thirty-two municipalities have been inspected and the State Fire Service has been accused of providing „unreliable data” on the issue of shelters, which „may create a false sense of security” among citizens. […] six of the municipalities inspected by the inspectors had not prepared even one shelter at all, and 68 per cent of the shelters inspected and more than half of the hiding places did not meet technical requirements. The Warsaw authorities still have no idea which metro stations can serve as shelters and which should be closed down, as seeking asylum in them could mean a deadly danger for residents
— writes Budzisz.
Those looking for shelters in Poland in case of armed conflict can use a free app to check the location of the nearest one. Will this solution be of help in a crisis?
[…] military specialists are convinced that one of the first targets of an enemy attack will be the communications network. Mobile phone stations can either be destroyed or jammed, because Russia today has one of the world’s most developed radio-electronic warfare capabilities. […] This means that it should be taken as a certainty that in times of war, and its growing risks, the Russians will try to disrupt our communication systems, both military and civilian
— explains the columnist.
