The number of migrants is increasing and the activists who support them are given passes for activities in the closed zone. Things are no better at the western border - it is time to introduce controls there, as Germans are dropping off unwanted foreigners en masse, writes Marek Pyza in the weekly.
In the article „Polish borders are cracking”, Marek Pyza notes that the problem of illegal migrants on Poland’s border with Belarus, as well as on the border with Germany is escalating. Despite the dramas that have played out in the east, such as the death of a Polish soldier or the dropping off of Afghan refugees on our territory by German services, there is no sign of the Tusk government taking any serious action. Regarding the incident on the western border, no official talks have been held, nor have any official letters been sent.
It turned out that the conversation took place behind the scenes at an informal European Union summit in Brussels
— notes Marek Pyza.
So somewhere on the side, in passing, half-heartedly. Moreover, it was not official, but - according to the staff of the Chancellery - private. It was not followed by any formal communication - neither at the Chancellery nor in Berlin. So the Poles had to be satisfied with Tusk’s words:
I spoke to Chancellor Scholz. He pledged to clarify the matter quickly. The German side apologised for acting in breach of procedure.
On Tuesday, Tusk announces that the matter must be clarified. On Wednesday, he says Scholz has pledged to clarify the matter. On Thursday, Siemoniak announces that the matter is clarified. Only that the Poles still hardly know anything about it.
All of this may be cause for legitimate concern, as the case of German police leaving migrants in a car park in Osinowo Dolne does not seem to be an isolated incident. A similar occurrence in Słubice was also reported in the German press.
Nothing has changed in the east of the country either. The government has closed the border strip:
[…] but it has allowed representatives of so-called aid organisations to wander in it, issuing them special permits to stay in the exclusion zone. […] They feel so free of personal accountability that they even post pictures with the migrants, whom they pick up in their own cars and drive away.
Tłum. K.J,
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/697352-polish-borders-are-cracking