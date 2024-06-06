The Cardinal of the Catholic Church Gerhard Ludwig Müller is in Poland again. At yesterday’s press conference in Warsaw, where he promoted his two new books published in Poland by the Esprit publishing house (‘On the way of Christ’ and ‘Catholic - meaning what?’), the retired prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith made an important point.
„Poles should boldly get rid of all inferiority complexes in relation to other regions of Europe. If you were able to resist for 123 years all influences trying to tear away your national religious and cultural identity, then you can also be independent members of the European community today, without adopting certain schemes just to seemingly fit in with the current fashion”.
— said the German, speaking of Western pressure on Poland demanding the adoption of ‘values’ dictated by Europe’s left-liberal establishment.
It is not the first time that a German cardinal has spoken about the importance of Poland in the context of the European Union, both spiritually and politically.
When I asked him in a conversation in January how he sees the role of the Church in Poland in the processes that are currently taking place in Europe, he answered as follows:
‘Poland is of enormous importance for the Catholic Church in Europe and should in no way show an inferiority complex as compared to Germany, a complex fed by historical experiences and traumas.
Poland has good theology, good community life and, despite the crises, there are still many more young men interested in the priesthood and men and women who feel a vocation to religious life. Poland should also be a leader in the pastoral care of marriage and the family.”
The eight years of PiS rule have brought many good things to Poland, but there is one that I consider to be of paramount importance. After a long time, Poles felt again that, as one of the largest nations in Europe, they have a duty to the Old Continent. Poland’s political philosophy as a periphery has been left far behind and it will be very difficult, if not impossible, to bring it back into the mentality of Polish citizens. Of course, Donald Tusk is doing his utmost to make this happen.
This is exactly why, as the process continues, it is good to hear spiritual authorities reminding us of that fact. The Polish people have nothing to be ashamed of. It is exactly the opposite. They have much to pass on to other nations. It is their duty and responsibility to do so.
