Under the slogan „Let’s be together!” the March for Life passed through the streets of Poznań. The event was crowned by a family festival in front of the Poznań Cathedral and a concert. A similar march also took place in Plock.
Caritas Poznań spokeswoman Maria Książkiewicz emphasised that the event is an opportunity for whole families - children and parents, grandparents and grandchildren, people with many children and single people - to celebrate together the supreme value of human life.
The main objective is to create a space to meet and celebrate. The times we live in are extremely fast-paced and dynamic, which is why Caritas Poznań invites us to slow down on Mother's Day, spend it with our loved ones, savour our presence and appreciate what we have. The popular philosophy of affirmation and gratitude can be expressed precisely by spending a joyful Sunday, getting to know other families and taking advantage of the many attractions prepared
— noted Książkiewicz.
She pointed out that until now the two events, the March for Life and the family festival, had been organised separately, but because of the similar target group, the pro-life organisations of the Archdiocese of Poznań and Caritas Poznań decided to join forces. The March for Life and the family festival will be held under the slogan „Let’s be together!”.
The March for Life will be preceded at 1 p.m. by a Mass at the Dominican Fathers. Then, from Adam Mickiewicz Square, a march will start at Poznań Cathedral, where a family festival will begin at 3.30 pm. The event will culminate with a concert by Noah’s Ark.
The organisers of the events are: Archdiocese of Poznań, Pastoral Care for Marriages and Families of the Archdiocese of Poznań, Catholic Youth Association Poznań Branch, and Caritas of the Archdiocese of Poznań.
March for Life and Family in Płock
The March for Life and Family was also organised in Płock. It marched from the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary to the gardens of the Major Seminary for the 12th time. This year it took place as part of the 3rd Diocesan Feast of Families under the motto: „Let us care for life”.
During the March for Life and Family, leaflets were distributed to participants with information for pregnant women in need of „safe housing, psychological or material support”. „We will help you create a safe space where you won’t worry about a home for you”. - was written on the leaflet, among other things, assuring: „You will not be alone. We are there for you, for you”. The campaign is organised by the Diocese of Plock, as well as the local Caritas and the Psychological and Pastoral Centre „Metanoia”, to which pregnant women expecting support can apply.
tkwl/PAP/X
