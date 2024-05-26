Rafał Trzaskowski’s controversial decisions have resonated more widely than the Warsaw mayor could have expected. The criticism has even arrived from… Elon Musk.
A user of the X portal shared excerpts from English-language articles describing Trzaskowski’s latest decisions.
As we read in the articles, Trzaskowski was criticised for his attack on religious freedoms and his strengthening of the LGBT movement. The authors sound the alarm over a decision to remove crosses in units under the mayor of the Polish capital.
Musk’s reaction
The issue was addressed by Elon Musk. The head of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of the X portal summed up Rafał Trzaskowski’s actions as follows:
They are shamelessly copying stupid things from America. How embarrassing.
— it reads.
Tłum. K.J.
