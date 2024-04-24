The EU ‘buildings directive’ has been endorsed with the tacit approval of Donald Tusk’s government. „Europe is becoming a ‘green reserve’ for asset-less residents. And all this with the tacit approval of the Tusk government,” - former Prime Minister Beata Szydło, a PiS MEP, stated on social media.
Beata Szydło announced on X that the Council of the European Union had approved the ‘Buildings Directive’, which requires EU citizens to renovate their homes and adapt their heating sources to the requirements set by Brussels.
In Poland, there is excitement about the emotional state of a certain deputy governor, while in the meantime in Brussels, events are unfolding that will affect the lives of millions of Poles. The Council of the European Union has finally approved the ‘buildings directive’, forcing EU residents to renovate their houses and replace their heating sources according to European Commission guidelines. The Tusk government cowardly abstained from voting on this issue
— wrote Beata Szydło in the X service.
The revised directive will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and it is expected to enter into force in the coming weeks. Member States will then have to transpose it into their national law”. - states the European Commission’s communication. The key words here are „will have to”. „The Buildings Directive has become EU law, and now Brussels will start forcing member states to implement the plan, the execution of which is a gigantic expense for every homeowner (and other property, as the rules being introduced cover virtually every type of building)
— added the former Prime Minister of Poland.
In her view, many people do not yet realise that they will have to pay the vast majority of the costs of complying with the EU directive out of their own pockets.
Many people are still convinced that „the EU will provide” for renovations and furnace replacement. Yes, the subsidies are intended, but only to cover a small part of the costs. The European Commission - even if it would like to give more, which it does not - simply does not have the funds. Brussels bureaucrats are therefore shifting the cost of realising their utopian visions onto EU citizens
— stressed Beata Szydło.
„The Buildings Directive” is - it must be remembered - one of many regulations that will drastically increase the cost of living for Europeans. Car taxes, fuel taxes, emissions taxes and so on. - All of this is going to drain the pockets of Poles and the rest of the EU population over the next few years. And it will also destroy the foundations of the European economy, resulting in the collapse of the labour market
— added the Law and Justice MEP.
Beata Szydło pointed out that the new EU regulations on buildings are part of a broader strategy, which also includes the Green Deal programme. This is - according to her - supposed to result in a kind of brain drain and capital flight to other, more business-friendly places in the world than Europe.
The growing avalanche of mass job losses - which is already reaching Poland as well - is the first effect of the introduction of the Green Deal. Corporations already know that doing business in the EU will soon be extremely unprofitable. They are therefore moving outside the EU. Europe is becoming a ‘green reserve’ for asset-less citizens. And all this with the tacit approval of the Tusk government
— Szydło commented.
