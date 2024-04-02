„Tusk’s plans to attempt an attack on the central bank arouse astonishment in the world and even protests, which are going to grow”
— MP Jacek Sasin of the Law and Justice party said in an interview with the wPolityce.pl portal. In his opinion, „the heads of central banks are scared of a precedent”. The former deputy prime minister is absolutely convinced that the sole purpose of Tusk’s actions is to fulfil the promises he had made in Berlin about bringing Poland into the euro zone, which would be catastrophic in the current difficult situation.
In December last year, the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, came to the defence of Professor Adam Glapinski. She assured him of the ECB’s protection „in case the Parliament unlawfully suspends or indicts him”.
The statutes of the ESCB and the ECB, which include a guarantee of the independence of the governors of national central banks, provide protection in case the Parliament wishes to pass a resolution to indict the President of the NBP
— conveyed Lagarde in a letter addressed to Glapinski. The ECB chief’s opinion was recalled by former Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin in an interview with the wPolityce.pl portal.
The opinion of the head of the ECB is self-evident. The inviolability of central banks is a principle that applies throughout the civilised world. What the Tusk government, and in fact the Civic Platform and its allies, are doing is something that astonishes the entire civilised world
— Jacek Sasin of the Law and Justice party commented on the subject.
A dangerous political game
As assessed by MP Jacek Sasin of the Law and Justice party, the attack on the head of Poland’s central bank is resonating around the world arousing serious concerns among other CEOs.
His plans to attack the central bank are causing astonishment in the world and even protests, which are expected to grow. Central bank chiefs fear a precedent, the fact that if such an assault on independence occurs in one country and takes place with tacit approval, the same thing could happen to them at any time. There are many indications that this time it will not be as easy for Tusk as it was for the media or the prosecutor’s office
— warned Jacek Sasin.
An institutional - as after all involving the government and the Parliament - attack on the head of the central bank will result in huge turmoil on the financial markets. An attack on the independence of the central bank may have primarily political repercussions in terms of the health of public finances and the condition of the Polish economy. Just the announcement of the submission of such a motion has caused a weakening of the zloty and an increase in currency prices in our market. And this is only the announcement of the submission of the proposal, so just imagine what will happen next when it is submitted and proceeded with in Parliament. After all, this process will be prolonged. First, the President of the NBP will find himself in a situation of great confusion when the motion reaches the constitutional responsibility committee, and then when Tusk’s coalition attempts to vote it through in the parliament. All this to bring him before the State Tribunal and suspend him from his duties.
— the former Deputy Prime Minister summed up the ideas of Tusk’s coalition.
Tusk and the Berlin directives
From a legal point of view, bringing the President of the NBP before the State Tribunal is unlikely as long as Tusk’s coalition is willing to comply with the current legislation.
However, this will not be without a serious legal dispute due to a Constitutional Tribunal (TK) ruling. This judgment clearly states that such a vote should take place with a qualified majority of 3/5, as in the case of members of the government. On the other hand, the TK clearly ruled that even when a motion to bring the NBP governor before the State Tribunal is voted through, there cannot be an automatic suspension of the NBP president as this would violate the constitutional principle of the independence of the central bank. Unfortunately, I predict that this government will not care about the verdicts of the Constitutional Tribunal and the courts, as in many other cases. Of course, if such a motion is nevertheless passed, the Law and Justice Party will not accept it. This would be legally ineffective
— emphasised Jacek Sasin, who is perfectly clear about the basic motives of the attack on Professor Glapiński.
There is no mystery here as to what the political target of the attack on the NBP president is.
It is about the suspension and then removal of Prof. Glapinski from his post. The central bank under his leadership stands in the way of starting the process of introducing the euro in Poland. I am absolutely convinced that Tusk had promised this to his principals in Berlin, namely that under his rule the process of introducing the euro would begin. However, this would result in Poland losing its financial and economic independence and being subordinated to external decisions. This is why Donald Tusk embarks on such a dangerous plan for us
— concluded the Law and Justice politician.
