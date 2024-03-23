„Donald, stop lying” - is the slogan of the new Law and Justice (PiS) spot. The party’s politicians pointed out that instead of 100 specifics from the election programme for 100 days, Donald Tusk’s government fabricated 100 lies.
„One could claim that Donald Tusk is a pathological liar because, after all, he was well aware that he would not fulfil these promises of 100 demands in 100 days, and so he deceived public opinion, he deceived the voters,”
— PiS MP Mariusz Blaszczak said during the conference.
The PiS spot made a comparison between the Civic Platform leader’s promises and the situation during the 13 December Coalition.
Only credible people can formulate such concrete proposals. I want this to resonate with the whole of Poland here in Tarnow today. This will really help people to get more. Things will be cheaper in shops, things will be better in Polish homes
— said Tusk during the last election campaign.
Unfulfilled promises
As pointed out by the Law and Justice party, VAT on food products reduced to zero will rise to 5 per cent from 1 April.
Attention was also drawn to eyewash regarding the fall in petrol prices.
I have a very concrete solution, which could make petrol cost 5 PLN today.
assured the PO leader.
Meanwhile, as pointed out in the spot, the price of petrol is currently around 7 PLN.
It was also noted that the attitude to the tax issue has changed.
We are talking about the tax-free amount raised to 60 thousand zlotys.
— Tusk noted during the campaign.
The PiS recording, meanwhile, said: „”Smiling Poland against the tax-free amount”„.
It also recalled the words of the head of the PO, who had assured that he was not afraid of verification of the implementation of the promises.
All of Poland knows these specifics. Poland will hold us accountable for this. I am not afraid of this. On behalf of the entire future government, I can say we are not afraid of any of these promises. They will be fulfilled.
— assured Tusk.
However, 100 days of the coalition government have passed and the ‘100 specifics’ have not been realised.
Conference on the unrealised „100 specifics”
This was addressed by Law and Justice politicians at the conference.
The week of truth for the 13 December Coalition is coming to an end. It is 100 days since the government of this coalition headed by Donald Tusk was formed. There were 100 specifics announced. What has come out of these 100 specifics? 100 lies. I think this was particularly realised by those voters who stood up late at night in Jagodno in Wrocław, for example, waiting to cast their vote. Apparently they were students, so the question could be asked: are there any student dormitories for one zloty?
They were also small businessmen, so the question could be asked, is there a voluntary Social Security? Everyone thought that Donald Tusk, as he promised, would introduce a tax-free amount within the first 100 days of his government. Some thought it would be PLN 60,000, others that it would be PLN 6,000 a month, thus PLN 72,000
— mentioned Mariusz Błaszczak, adding that „both sides have been fooled”.
Donald Tusk is today saying that his biggest flaw is impatience, but we understand that 100 days is the period when one can at least start working on the implementation of these projects, and we just wanted to check whether this work has started, whether indeed the ministries of Donald Tusk’s government are working in full swing on the preparation of these projects, which are to fulfil his election promises
- he pointed out.
The Members of Parliament who are standing here with us today are only a part of our team that visited all ministries yesterday. The result of these visits is what we expected. That is, one could say virtually none, because we found practically no signs that this government was preparing realistically to deliver on its promises
— assessed the former Minister of State Assets.
Tłum. K.J.
