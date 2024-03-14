The German ‘TAZ’ published a text attacking the PiS government’s actions in the cultural sphere, praising Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz’s decisions. The article was addressed in strong terms by Professor Piotr Glinski.
In the pages of the German „Die Tageszeitung”, Gabriele Lesser raves about the changes to Polish cultural institutions introduced by Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz, head of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage since 13 December 2023. In addition, she allows the German journalist to suggest, in an exceptionally brazen manner, „the myth of ‘eternal heroes and victims’” and dealing with „the black pages of Polish history, i.e. the history of the perpetrators”. It seems that Germans, of all people, could spare themselves this kind of assessment of Polish historical policy
— reads the article on wPolityce.pl.
Although his predecessor as minister Piotr Glinski speaks of censorship and lawlessness, the art community is pleased that Sienkiewicz has succeeded in preventing Poland’s threatened blameworthiness at the Biennale
— writes Gabriele Lesser.
Gliński’s reaction
Professor Piotr Glinski addressed the issue on the X portal. The former Minister of Culture responded to the German journalist in a strong manner.
With regard to the lampoon on Poland in the German newspaper (reported by @wPolityce_en), I have to say this: indeed, Ms Lesser, we are proud of what we have done for Polish heritage and historical policy for 8 years, and German lies are the best evidence of our effectiveness
— it reads.
Tłum. K.J.
