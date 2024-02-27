Farmers protested in Warsaw. From Plac Defilad after At 11 a.m. the agricultural „starry march” set off in front of the building of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland. Talks were held there with Marshal Szymon Hołownia. Then, the protesters marched in front of the seat of the Prime Minister, where they met with the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Jan Grabiec.
After the failed talks with the Speaker of the Sejm, talks with the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Jan Grabiec, also brought no results.
We presented specifics and our demands, but we had to leave the meeting because the government did not propose anything that we could boast about to you.
— said Szczepan Wójcik, one of the leaders of the farmers’ protest.
He also added that farmers would not stop protesting.
Why did the head of KRPM meet with farmers? Prime Minister Donald Tusk… is on a visit to the Czech Republic, he participated in Prague, among others. at the summit of the Visegrad Group.
According to estimates from the Warsaw Security Office, about 10,000 farmers took part in today’s protest, said Monika Beuth, spokeswoman for the capital city hall. The capital police reported that no major incidents were reported.
