„A devastating wave of the results of their activities will arrive faster than I predicted, and no Brussels alibi will help them, Poles will just oppose it”
— MEP Dominik Tarczynski said in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl. This is how he commented on Adam Bodnar’s visit to Brussels, where he was to present a plan to „restore the rule of law” in Poland.
„[Their] violation of the law is causing chaos, they need an alibi for what they are doing now”
— the PiS MEP stressed.
MEP Dominik Tarczynski commented on Bodnar’s Brussels visit for the wPolityce.pl portal.
They accused the Law and Justice party of violating the rule of law, and now they themselves have to seek help to justify their violations of the law, precisely based on the rule of law. Nothing new, the same helpers, the same support, only the situation has changed. They must have an excuse and an alibi for what they are doing now. The alibi is given to them by Europe, but it is not given to them by the whole world, it is actually only the Brussels alibi. The world is watching, and that’s probably the reason for the more news about endangered investments. About some people withdrawing from their investments, as in the case of electric car battery manufacturers. They finish large investments, and others back out on their own
— said the Law and Justice MEP, remarking that what the Tusk government and its coalition are doing today arouses great astonishment in the world and uncertainty about investments that Poland needs so badly.
Their breaking of the law creates chaos, causes investment anxiety, which is reflected in the loss of real jobs, on taxes flowing into the Polish budget. Not to mention the drop in VAT revenue in December, a historically massive drop of more than 30 percent.
— Dominik Tarczynski stresses.
Brussels’ alibi is not enough
A wave of violent agricultural protests is sweeping through Europe and Poland. Tarczynski believes that in Poland we might face an amplification of it, because in a short while the decisions of the Tusk government will heavily affect ordinary citizens in financial terms.
One will not have to wait long for the fruits of their rule. It’s been 60 days and they have scored 3 major disasters. These involve the media and the prosecutor’s office, and how the courts and the NCJ reacted to these actions. The Brussels alibi is not enough to prevent Poles from standing up to this. Their harmful actions will result in a decrease in investment, budget revenues, taxes and jobs, which is why Poles are going to react. A devastating wave of effects resulting from their actions will come sooner than I predicted. I thought it would happen after six months, maybe after a year, but we will already see the very serious effects of their decisions next month. In June, starting with an 80 percent increase in energy prices. As far as housing for two people is concerned, but also increases for everyone in general - and the withdrawal of electricity allowances, we will have massive price increases not only for energy, but also for all other products, including food
— Law and Justice politician reckons.
The wave of resentment started by farmers in response to the madness spread by the IPP, or Tusk’s party in Europe, will be amplified by the wave of resentment flowing from what they are doing in Poland. No Brussels alibi will help them. Poles will just oppose it. I believe that this government will not survive its term of office
— declares MEP Tarczynski.
Bodnar struggling
While in Brussels, Bodnar stated that he was fighting for the rule of law, for „the fundamental issues for Poland that so many citizens fought for in the streets, that we must do everything we can to fix the rule of law and introduce the necessary reforms that Poles expect.” Tarczyński also referred to these words.
If the fight for the rule of law is what Bodnar, who was in opposition at the time, calls threats to burn churches, destroy churches, destroy public administration buildings, threats to destroy and take over state institutions by force, then we are dealing with such an understanding of the law as „they understand it.
This is how Tusk put it, „we will apply the law the way we understand it”. This leads to destruction, to deviation, to chaos in the state. It is their understanding of the law that will result in the Poles opposing it. Tusk will feel it, because the nation will not be able to withstand the fact that his chaos generates massive costs, impoverishes society, generates an energy threat, and generates a security threat due to the reduction of the army. It is impossible in the long run to maintain such power using nothing but linguistic measures
— said the ECR deputy.
I spoke about this yesterday at the foreign trade committee, when the Left together with the IPP supported the extension of trade liberalization with Ukraine. You can’t handle this matter solely through the linguistic measures they use. They use words and describe reality differently from what it is. This will not change the situation of Poles and the farmers. They can, of course, invert the meanings, describe reality in an upside-down way, but that doesn’t change the state of the Poles’ wallets. This is going to lead to the downfall of this government
— concluded the Law and Justice politician.
