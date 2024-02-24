Speaking at the CPAC conference in Washington, Miklós Szánthó, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights argued that the woke madness with its migration, gender ideology challenges our way of life, but recently it has risen to the level of foreign policy and led to warmongering.
„It is an obvious and immediate security threat,” stressed Szánthó, who believes that globalist wokeism is a new form of communism that threatens our entire civilisation. That is why a global network of anti-globalist forces is needed to „drain the swamp in Brussels and Washington this year”.
Peace is much needed, and Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán are the best people to bring it about, according to the Director General of the Center.
The Director General presented the slogan of the Hungarian right to the public: „No migration! No gender! No war!” He underlined that the new fault line of the 21st century is between sovereignists and globalists, and that this is the year in which we must reclaim our civilisation, otherwise we are condemned to an irreversible and very violent decline. „Donald Trump is the greatest American president in memory. And Viktor Orbán is the conscience of what is left of Europe. They are the champions of civilisation, common sense and freedom who will bring peace,” he added.
The Director General concluded his speech by saying that CPAC is coming to Budapest for the third time in April because we have a great task ahead of us. Together we will make Europe great again!”.
You can watch a short extract of our Director General’s speech here:
Source: CPAC Hungary
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/682912-miklos-szantho-we-will-make-europe-great-again
Komentarze
Liczba komentarzy: 0