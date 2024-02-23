President Andrzej Duda’s visit to Kiev in connection with the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not planned but a message is planned, Minister at the KPRP Wojciech Kolarski told Polish Radio 24 on Friday.
Kolarski was asked Friday on Polish Radio 24 whether President Andrzej Duda plans to visit Kiev in connection with the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which falls on Saturday.
No, such a visit is not planned now
— stated the presidential minister.
At the same time, he noted that President Duda gave a lengthy interview to Ukrainian television in connection with the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine. He added that on Friday on BBC World „there will also be a conversation on this topic.”
There is also planned such a message in connection with the second anniversary
— Kolarski conveyed.
The significance of the war
The presidential minister noted that the memory of what happened is important, because, he said, „what happened two years ago all the time determines not only Polish politics, not only Polish affairs, but also world politics and the immediate future.”
The authorities of the Republic clearly, unequivocally say that a free, independent Ukraine is an important ally of Poland
— Kolarski stressed.
