No expertise, no prime minister at work. Later still, we visited the office of attorney Maciej Lasek - there, too, we discovered the lack of expert reports and the absence of Maciej Lasek
— Marcin Horała said on air of Telewizja wPolsce, talking about the attempt to find expert reports on CPK, which Donald Tusk had spoken about.
Law and Justice deputies Marcin Horała and Waldemar Buda entered the Prime Minister’s Office to find the expert reports that Donald Tusk had talked about during the Cabinet Council. These expert reports allegedly questioned the legitimacy of the construction of the Central Transport Port. Unfortunately, they did not find the prime minister at work, and they did not find the expert reports either. The same was true in the office of the government’s plenipotentiary for CPK - neither the expertise nor Maciej Lasek.
Shortened working week for Tusk
No expertise, no prime minister at work. Later, we still visited the office of Plenipotentiary Maciej Lasek - there we also found the lack of expertise and the absence of Maciej Lasek, so we can safely assume that this shortened work week, which Mr. Donald Tusk promised, he probably started from himself and his officials
— the Law and Justice MP Marcin Horała said on air of Telewizja wPolsce.
On the other hand, the expert reports I mentioned, well, they simply don’t exist, no one has been able to present them, no one has been able to show them — he added.
Did Tusk lie to the president?
The Law and Justice deputy also wondered whether the prime minister might not have told the truth to President Andrzej Duda.
I know a great deal of expertise, only confirming the legitimacy of the construction of CPK, hence I was particularly interested in how Mr. Tusk saw - and still in the plural - some expert reports undermining this legitimacy. Except that there aren’t any, so it begins to give rise to such a suspicion that maybe he lied to the President at the Cabinet Council. Well, but let’s give it a chance, maybe in the coming days these missing expert reports will still be found
— wondered Horala.
As for the audit, the audit is obviously non-existent either. For the time being, there is a procedure for selecting a tender for the audit. There have been tenders on the public procurement platform for a payroll audit. The auditors are to check whether we haven’t paid too much in CPK, and the auditors will have to be paid almost half a million zlotys for this, according to the offers - to spend half a million to make sure that we haven’t spent too much, that’s the paradox.
— pointed out Marcin Horała.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/682752-where-did-tusk-and-laseks-expertise-on-cpk-go-missing
Komentarze
Liczba komentarzy: 0