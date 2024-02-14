As wPolityce.pl has learnt from several well-informed sources, President Jaroslaw Kaczynski has decided to dynamise his formation’s activities in the European and global forums.
Hence, significant personnel changes. MEP Dominik Tarczynski is to become the new head of the Law and Justice delegation in the European Parliament. The previous head, internationally recognized Prof. Ryszard Legutko, remains co-chair of the European Conservatives and Reformists faction.
There is also a change in the position of Secretary General of the European Conservatives and Reformists group in the European Parliament - here Gabriel Beszła is to be replaced by Andrzej Sadoś from 2018 to 2023 Polish ambassador to the European Union.
Reasons for the change?
Our contactees point to just three.
First, the need to make things more dynamic, to look for new forms, to open up to the growing circles in Europe in the face of the lawless, ideological, economically damaging and centralizing actions of Brussels.
Second, the plan to support Donald Trump in the presidential election, to build contacts with this candidate. An important context is the de facto support of Tusk’s lawlessness in Poland by current Ambassador Marek Brzezinski, who, by engaging politically so unilaterally, is also stepping out of his role in diplomacy in an unprecedented way. It is on the American direction that Tarczynski, who knows the US very well, is to be given a special role.
Third, the need to actively inform the world about the lawlessness committed in Poland by the supposedly „democratic, liberal” opposition.
We asked Dominik Tarczynski if he confirms this information.
I can say only that there will be changes but we are going to announce them in an official statement. We certainly face a new political stage after the elections, and in many areas our environment must dynamize activities, seek allies, increase activity. We also need to prepare for a possible change in the United States, and perhaps support it as well
— MEP tells us.
