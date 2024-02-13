The issue of moral and financial reparations has never been realized - Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in Berlin, when asked about the issue of reparations from Germany. He stressed that, in his opinion, „Germany still needs to do something about it” but does not want to turn this matter into a front for mutual resentment.
The prime minister, visited Berlin on Monday, was asked at a joint conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the question of reparations.
Tusk stressed that the word „reparations” did not appear in the note sent to the German government by the previous Polish government, and that there is a reference to „some kind of compensation.” He recalled that there was also an institute set up to calculate the losses Poland suffered from the 1939 invasion.
I would very much like to look into the future
— Tusk pointed out.
He stressed that „in a formal, legal, international sense, the question of reparations was closed many years ago.”
The question of moral, financial, and material reparations was never realized - through no fault of Chancellor Scholz and no fault of mine. This is always a fine topic for a good conversation, but unlike my predecessors, I will seek together with Chancellor Scholz such forms of cooperation that will not make of the past some kind of doom that would weigh on our relations
— he said.
„Germany still needs to do something about it.”
I would very much like to see this historical reflection and decisions that could satisfy us, so that they serve the future, common security. And I think - I suspect the Chancellor may have a different opinion here - I think Germany still need to do something about it
— he added.
The prime minister stressed that he would not use this narrative aggressively.
But not just because I’m a Polish politician, I’m also a historian and I’m a Danzig citizen. And all three of these reasons make me think seriously about the fact that settling some accounts would certainly constitute a historical justice. But I don’t want to use this as a front for mutual resentment; I just want to use it as an idea for further security cooperation, beneficial to both nations
— he added.
Donald Tusk, most likely intentionally, made a very enigmatic statement about reparations - he did not explicitly say that his government would give up demanding them, but the phrase that he „doesn’t want to turn this into a front for mutual resentment” indicates that most likely this topic will simply not be addressed by his government. On top of that, his words about wanting to look ahead make it even clearer to the Germans that with the current Polish government, the topic of reparations will not be undertaken seriously.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/681722-tusk-speaking-enigmatically-in-berlin-on-reparations
Komentarze
Liczba komentarzy: 0