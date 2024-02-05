Law and Justice MEP Bogdan Rzońca said in an interview with wPolityce.pl that Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s agreement to new EU taxes is driven by his desire to return to a prominent position in Brussels.
According to MEP Bogdan Rzońca, the new EU fiscal surcharge agreed to by Prime Minister Tusk is part of a wider manoeuvre by the head of the Polish government to return to high-ranking European posts.
The situation seems to be as it has always been. Donald Tusk has received only praise so he cannot object. In my opinion, he and his people from the December 13 Government are planning their comeback to Brussels, in the face of this he will not oppose anything, he will continue to seek applause in Brussels and hence this attitude, which is after all harmful for Poland, but also for the European Union.
— he stated.
The Law and Justice Euro MP also revealed what positions in EU structures are being discussed backstage in the context of Donald Tusk’s aspirations? The posts in the EU institutions would not be limited to the head of the Polish government either.
Speculation in the corridors of the European Parliament is that Donald Tusk wants to be head of the Council or the European Commission again, while Mr. Sikorski wants to become EU foreign minister. Other names are also being discussed, but I may not mention them here yet. But it’s mainly about the two „stars” who are supposed to take office here after the June elections to the European Parliament
— Rzońca revealed.
The politician from the European Conservatives and Reformists group assessed that agreeing to new EU payments is a kind of trial by fire for Donald Tusk, and by no means a gratuitous one.
Colloquially speaking - it is simply buying a position
— he added.
A blow to the taxpayer
Bogdan Rzońca, who is a member of the EP’s budget committee, explained how the Polish citizen will accept the new EU taxes and what the Poles will face if they are adopted.
Everything will become more expensive, because nothing is for free. In view of this, everything related to the new taxes will be coming out of the pockets of individuals or companies. The future of the European Union is being drawn up in such a way that it will be, firstly, colossally indebted - as it has never been in history - and secondly, it is connected with a deterioration in the quality of life, which is already being talked about loudly in the European Union
— he pointed out.
The agricultural strikes that are taking place across the EU are the result of lower revenues - so it is necessary - in the EU’s optics - to reduce farmers’ incomes. This will be the case in every industry, as the climate package and new taxes will put a strain on the pocket of either the businessman or the average EU resident. This will result in more expensive, lower quality of life, and the poor becoming even poorer
— Rzońca stressed.
Tłum. K.J.
