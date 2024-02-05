Centralization, illegal migration, EU taxes, farmers’ protests and aid to Ukraine were the main topics of Mateusz Morawiecki’s conference in Brussels. The former prime minister spoke with representatives of the European Conservatives and Reformists. He was also asked about the Tusk government’s budget and early elections.
We have no such concerns. If, on the other hand, they arise, we will grab this bull by the horns
— Morawiecki said.
Morawiecki arrived in Brussels the day before an emergency European Council summit on revising the EU’s multiannual budget framework, including aid to Ukraine. He spoke with representatives of the European Conservatives and Reformists about the migration pact, free trade in the European Union and elections to the European Parliament.
Migration pact
Mateusz Morawiecki stressed that one of the main differences between the Law and Justice party and Donald Tusk’s current ruling camp is the attitude toward illegal migration.
The first topic that strongly differentiates us is the agreement on the migration pact, i.e. the agreement on a mechanism for distributing illegal immigrants, or paying for not taking in illegal immigrants
— stressed the former prime minister.
The only effective way to deal with immigration in the long term, is not to open the doors in Europe, but to effectively protect the borders and even a generous, honest policy towards those countries that are experiencing various tensions and where a great many of these migrants come from
— he assessed, adding:
We put a strong veto on this approach to illegal migration proposed by the government in Warsaw today.
Centralization leading „to nowhere”
Morawiecki also took a negative view of the trend toward further centralization of decision-making processes in Europe.
It will lead to the growth of various radical moods and to isolationist actions in the medium and long term. The way to increase the efficiency of the EU’s functioning is first of all to reduce the scope of competence of the institutions in Brussels, that is, first of all, the European Commission
— argued the former prime minister.
The work on the treaties, as they are being carried out today, towards the abolition of the right of veto, further centralization of Brussels’ decision-making, the presentation of many new areas that would be subject to qualified majority voting could lead to very dangerous phenomena in the EU
— Morawiecki said, adding that „further centralization of decision-making in Europe is a road to nowhere.”
Tusk authorized new taxes
Mateusz Morawiecki also referred to EU tax reform, which will heavily burden Poles. The taxes in question are the emissions trading tax, the carbon footprint tax and the third, which applies to the profits of corporations. Previously charged in terms of gross national income, they will now be collected directly from these processes. The approval of this has been taken by Donald Tusk’s government.
The government in Warsaw agreed to the so-called „private revenue” through 3 new taxes. And yet tax policy is the competence of member states. This consent of states must be expressed through a unanimous vote. Such consent of the Polish government, including the 3 new taxes, also the one most costly for Poland, i.e. the transfer of 25% of ETS revenues to the EU central budget. Today it is part of the member state budget. The shift will take place at great expense to the Polish state budget
— Morawiecki warned.
Helping Ukraine, but not at the expense of farmers
Morawiecki supported the agricultural protests that are unfolding across Europe, in Poland, France, Belgium and Germany. They are mainly due to the restrictive Green Deal policy, which, according to the former prime minister, should be abandoned. But they are also the result of the EC’s policy toward Ukraine.
Financing of aid to Ukraine must be done without damaging the cohesion and agricultural policies
— stressed Morawiecki.
Lawlessness in Poland
Responding to questions, Morawiecki referred to the situation in Poland. He stressed that the Tusk government is violating the constitution and disregarding laws, which will soon lead to legal chaos. An example is the lawlessness committed in the National Prosecutor’s Office.
The change of the Country Prosecutor must take place with the written consent of the President. This is the law we have! Meanwhile, the Tusk government is blatantly violating this law, violating the Constitution, and this must be reported. It appointed to the position of the illegally dismissed CP an acting CP. There is no such function in the Polish system! This could lead to a gigantic chaos in the Polish legal system. The actions of such appointed prosecutors can easily be questioned by parties appearing before various courts
— said the former prime minister with concern.
He also referred to Tusk’s words about the possibility of the president blocking the budget and early elections.
From my perspective, the budget that reached the Parliament was a budget prepared by my government. It had a relatively moderate deficit, which was increased. From my perspective, this is a budget that does not raise any big problems at this stage. As long as the government does not allow a gigantic leakage of the financial system, which they have already done in the past
— he acknowledged, and added that there is no concern about early elections.
Neither do we wish for it. If there is one, on the other hand, we will grab this bull by the horns. The elections took place a few months ago, and we are ahead of local elections and then European elections
— Mateusz Morawiecki stated.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/680856-centralization-is-a-road-to-nowhere
Komentarze
Liczba komentarzy: 0