„We are experiencing an attack on Polish democracy, in which a lie is being used,”
— Prof. Piotr Glinski said on wPolska TV.
The Law and Justice deputy highlighted the threats to Poland posed by the actions of the new government.
Democracy in Poland is being devastated at the moment. The Polish state is in danger. If in a democracy there is an attack on the media and most of the media coverage is of one narrative, then democracy is dying. It is very good that there are private media that are independent and free, that’s where we are. But it is well known that there is a great imbalance of power here. Similarly, when there is a forceful assault involving violations of the law, the constitution and the use of violent methods to take over institutions. What we are experiencing is such an assault when it comes to the courts and the prosecutor’s office. This is something that is not seen in a democracy
— he said.
Donald Tusk says many outrageous and deceitful things. He spoke like this about my ministry. (…) We are experiencing an attack on Polish democracy, in which a lie is being used. In order to multiply this lie, he needs censorship in the media. And this censorship and this takeover of the media has already taken place to a large extent,
— he said.
Labor Team for Poland
The former Deputy Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of the establishment of the Labor Team for Poland.
The program matters should always be taken seriously. Not as it was carried out by our competitors, who relied mainly on negative emotions and controlling institutions. And on foreign aid. This last election was held under very strong foreign interference. And through strong emotional influence. It was not the hearts but the stars that were the main program component of our opponents. They were the stars of hatred
— he said.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/680261-glinski-the-polish-democracy-is-being-devastated
Komentarze
Liczba komentarzy: 0