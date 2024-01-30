In a video posted on 27 January 2024 on the X platform by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, she and other commissioners read out the names of Holocaust victims while video captions noted their places of birth and death.
Several victims were listed as “Murdered in Auschwitz, Poland,” without noting that the notorious extermination camp was built and run by the Germans during World War II.
The IPN is launching an information campaign to emphasise that during World War II German concentration camps were located in many European countries under German occupation and millions of Jews and other nations were murdered there.
We encourage you to watch a short film about German death camps
— announced the Institute of National Remembrance.
We read:
A video for a video.
In response to Ms. von der Leyen’s slip yesterday, we’re making it clear that while the Holocaust was a complicated time in history, there’s nothing complicated about the Holocaust responsibility, and it should have been gotten right the first time. The who, whom, when and where are clear enough, the only incomprehensible thing being the why.
If you watch this video, which explains how the history of genocide committed decades ago is being manipulated now, you’ll be sacrificing just under four minutes of your lives. If you share it, you might be helping the people confused by distorted facts get the idea of the who, whom, where and when. The why is beyond comprehension anyway.
