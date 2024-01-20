Donald Tusk can always count on his German friends to step in and help him regardless of what he does is legal or not. This time the German tabloid Bild has come to his rescue.
According to the newspaper, „the former ruling PiS party, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is trying to torpedo the new government by all possible means.”
And the detention of former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his former secretary of state Maciej Wąsik is „one element of (PiS’s) battle to gain power.”
They were both legally convicted of abusing their positions and falsifying documents, and were to be detained by police officers to begin a two-year prison sentence
— reads the newspaper. However, they found a refuge in the presidential palace.
The president had already pardoned his criminal party colleagues years ago, which was deemed illegal by the Supreme Court, since the sentences were not yet binding at the time
— writes „Bild” and adds that the president wants to pardon his „friend” Kaminski once again.
The asylum with the president was over for the convicts when Duda shortly left his palace on Tuesday: the policemen rang the bell at the gate, and Duda’s bodyguards gladly let them in. And then the handcuffs slammed. The president tried unsuccessfully to return in time, but a broken-down electric bus blocked access - which was enough reason for PiS and Duda to spread a new conspiracy theory: the new government turned off the electric bus to keep the head of state away from the palace
— says the newspaper. According to Bild, it was clearly all PiS’s fault, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk was right to „threaten Duda and Kaczynski with consequences.”
The showdown at the Presidential Palace is yet another chapter in the fierce dispute between the new and old government camps in Poland, which is turning into a real crisis for the EU and NATO member country
— we read
As „Bild” points out, earlier there was a dispute over TVP, which PiS „turned into a caricature of a news station.” Law and Justice deputies unfairly defended it and warned against violating freedom of speech. It could get worse, if the budget is not passed by the end of January, the president could dissolve parliament and call early elections. And once again undermine the Tusk coalition’s seizure of power. It seems that PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is ready to use any means to achieve this
— the newspaper blares, and adds that the president meanwhile is planning to inform the governments of other countries around the world - including the US - and the United Nations about „violations of the rule of law” in Poland.
The president openly announces that he will undermine his democratically elected government around the world, while his party slanders incumbent Prime Minister Tusk as an „agent of Germany,” or an „EU spy!”
— the „Bild” is outraged. Probably the comrade journalists from „Bild” have already forgotten what they were writing about the democratically elected PiS government for eight years. Not to mention what Platform politicians have been saying internationally about the Polish government, begging Brussels to impose penalties on it.
Hypocrisy and deception have been a major specialty of the German media in recent years. Well, but Donald Tusk needs help in covering up the legal violations he has committed. Who should help him if not the main tabloid product from the stable of Axel Springer publishing house?
The „Bild” arguments are, of course, laced with appropriate language, and proper adjectives. The title of the text proclaims: „A crazy political crime story in Poland,” adding: „the president incites against the elected government.”
