Roma Wąsik and Barbara Kaminski, wives of imprisoned Maciej Wąsik and Mariusz Kaminski, gave moving speeches during the „Free Poles Protest.” They thanked the attendees for their support and appealed to them to help bring about the release of their husbands. They also expressed their gratitude to President Andrzej Duda, who, at their request, decided to initiate pardon proceedings for the former ministers who started a hunger protest while in detention.
I would like to thank you very much for being here with us. Basia and I came here to thank you very much. We had the opportunity to see our husbands once, and they want to say the same thing from themselves to you, that they thank you. (…) we still have doubts as to when they will be released from prison
— Roma Wąsik said to the participants of the rally.
President Andrzej Duda was so generous as to receive us today to listen to our requests and help free our husbands. The President has listened to us, there will be an act of mercy and we hope to see our husbands home today, tomorrow at the latest, but please, ladies and gentlemen, this is not the end of the story, because we don’t really know when they will be released from prison, we can’t forget about them. I appeal to you to guard the freedom of our husbands, because they are free, they were imprisoned for honest work, for prosecuting corruption. We cannot allow honest people to be in prison
— she stressed.
Many thanks to all of you; they remain strong thanks to you
— she concluded her speech.
We are with you!
— the demonstrators chanted after Maciej Wąsik’s wife finished speaking. The wife of the other imprisoned former CBA chief then spoke.
„If there is anything that can change in Poland, it can only be possible thanks to you,” she said.
I am Barbara Kaminska, unknown to you so far, and such was my goal never to know more people than a few close friends, while my husband, Mariusz Kaminski, is known to you all. Many and various attempts were made to accuse him of vices, they wanted to humiliate him, said bad words about him, but even the PO and similar parties could never say that my husband is dishonest, that he steals. You all know very well that on January 9, 2024, my husband and Maciek Wąsik were ruthlessly and brutally locked up in prison
— Barbara Kaminskia said.
The authorities, fearing you, transported our husbands immediately on this day (…). They separated them on purpose, because it is clear that if anything can change in Poland, it is only possible thanks to you
— she added.
Today, President Andrzej Duda agreed to meet with us and has initiated proceedings for an act of clemency. The time is now for Adam Bodnar, once RPO and today Minister of Justice and Attorney General, to act. Who was he then just a few years ago? After all, he was supposed to defend our rights, the rights of citizens, and at this point he has made every effort to line up with those who imprisoned my husband
— she stressed.
Barbara Kaminska spoke about the concept guiding her husband.
He is certainly guided by only one idea - „Poland is not perished yet, as long as we are alive”. And that is you - we need you very much. Please do your best to get Adam Bodnar to issue an immediate release. (…) We should demand that Bodnar issue an immediate release of our husbands. He is reluctant to do this, but you can make him yield at last, because they are afraid of you, they are afraid of us. I am asking you all so much, if not us then who? (…) This is the last moment, because they are moving like a steamroller. I fear for my husband and I am worried. I make a fervent request to you that my beloved husband comes back home. Please
— she concluded her moving speech.
We are with you!
— the participants of the gathering began chanting this slogan for the second time.
