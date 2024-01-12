Jaroslaw Kaczynski spoke during a march in front of the building of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of the Council of Ministers (KPRM). The Law and Justice Chairman spoke in front of the monument of Marshal Jozef Pilsudski.
President Kaczynski addressed the people gathered.
Let us be together. Today and at each call, because there will probably be many. The fight for victory will be difficult, but we must win for the cause we have gathered for - for the freedom of two of our colleagues - Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wąsik
— he said.
He then appealed for support for the arrested Kaminski and Wąsik.
Those who are going towards Radom, to Radom, even far beyond Radom and those who will go through Ostroleka. It is very much requested that they stop in front of those prisons that are there. It is necessary to shout there out very loudly, strongly: „set them free”; „we are with you” and „we will win”.
— he said.
Poland’s interests
The President of Law and Justice also spoke about the need to fight for the most important values.
This is not only required from us by the belief that today it is necessary to fight for the most elementary interests of Poland, for our freedom, democracy, sovereignty, and our existence. But it stems from our human decency. These two activists (…) are men of integrity who fought against the great evil that has plagued Poland since the 1970s, but greatly strengthened after 1989. With corruption
— he stated.
Finally, he turned to Donald Tusk.
This moment of arrest is symbolic. And I hope that this moment of release is not far away and it too will be symbolic. Mr. Tusk, you will not get away so easily
— Jaroslaw Kaczynski said.
Tłum. K.J.
