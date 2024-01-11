President Andrzej Duda made a special statement today, in which he referred to the case of former ministers Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wąsik, the decision of the National Court Register (KRS) to refuse to register changes in media public companies. He also appealed to Poles to remain calm, despite the brutal actions of Donald Tusk’s government.
As the head of state pointed out, there was a „second battle regarding legality” going on simultaneously with the Tusk coalition’s assault on public media.
Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his colleagues were convicted of allegedly abusing their powers before the 2015 elections. On the basis of the same evidence on which one of the participants in the so-called „land scandal” was previously convicted of corruption-related procedures
— the president pointed out.
The case was absolutely controversial and political
—he added, and reminded of the foundations of a healthy and democratic state.
The fight against corruption is one of the basic elements of building a modern state. It is an absolutely fundamental issue. No authorities of a fair, justice-based state can give consent to corruption
- he stressed, pointing out that such have always been the motives and actions of Minister Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wąsik.
It has always been my opinion, and I still believe, that those who are engaged in the fight against corruption should be under special protection, care, because they are performing extremely difficult tasks. Especially when it concerns corruption at the highest levels of government, whether state or local government
— President Andrzej Duda said in a statement.
[Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik]They were convicted for actions related to fighting corruption at the top of government. I decided to acquit them before taking office in the government that formulated itself in 2015 after the parliamentary elections. For all these years, the most important goal for me has been that the Polish state should be a state of justice, fairness, so that we can proudly declare for all time: „We are a country where corruption has been defeated.”
— he pointed out.
Unfortunately, my decision from the very beginning aroused an ardent dispute that also translated into legal interpretations that we had not encountered before. We certainly remember from previous decades various controversial pardons. But they did not apply to those fighting corruption, but to those who were involved in organized crime. Ah, quite a different situation!
— he added.
I am deeply shocked that people who, I have no doubt, are crystal clear were locked up in prison
- stressed the president.
„I will not rest until Mariusz Kaminski and his associates are again free people,” he added.
Speaking of MPs Kaminski and Wąsik, the head of state pointed out that they are people who „always fought for a free Poland, including before 1989, as very young men.” And then they wanted a state that was both fair and just. And they believed that the law must be enforced in a firm way. Especially one that builds a modern state. One that serves society. Which is supposed to guide people to act honestly and not to think that they won’t get things done if they don’t give a bribe
— said the president.
Today, Ministers Kaminski and Wasik are in prison as a result of the actions of the Polish state authorities. Meanwhile, a number of people also well-known in the political world, with corruption charges, are free today. Some of them even hold their European parliamentary seats
— Andrzej Duda added.
As the President of the Republic of Poland, and a man who believes in a just and honest Poland and that one should do everything to make our homeland just so, I am deeply shaken by this situation. The fact that they were imprisoned, despite the presidential pardon. And that it was done with such zeal and such brutality, both in legal and physical terms, as well as in the media
— he stressed.
I will not rest in the fight for a fair and just Polish state. Fair and just for the ordinary citizen, as I promised to my voters during the 2015 and 2020 campaigns. I will not rest until Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his colleagues are free people again
— ensured the president.
I will not be deterred; I will act legally, in accordance with the Constitution and Polish law as I have always done so far. But at the same time, as the one who was elected by more than 10.5 million of my compatriots
— he added.
Tłum. K.J.
