The President of Law and Justice acted as a guest on TV Republika. Jaroslaw Kaczynski encouraged people to take part in a demonstration in front of the Parliament, which will take place on January 11. He also commented on the case of MPs Kaminski and Wąsik.
At the beginning of the conversation, President Jaroslaw Kaczynski commented on the behaviour of the Speaker Szymon Holownia.
I think that the Speaker thinks that the political situation has been stabilized for a long time, and in this situation, which also translates into the situation in the judiciary, in the administration of justice, he can feel safe. But the political situation is dynamic. In a country where there are elections… I hope there will always be elections… and it is dynamic for many other reasons. And Mr. Speaker really can’t feel be calm. He is violating the law, including the Constitution, in a drastic way. This is going to have far-reaching consequences. The constitutional torts are obvious. As for criminal torts, I would have to take a closer look at the provisions of the Criminal Code, in order to talk about them, too. If what is happening at the moment, i.e., the total destruction of the rule of law, continues, then some very severe provisions of the Criminal Code will be involved,
— he said.
The case of Wąsik and Kamiński
Jaroslaw Kaczynski also referred to the situation related to Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wąsik.
People who fought crime, mainly economic crime, crime in the upper classes, are to be put in jail for doing so, and this despite the fact that the president had pardoned them after the first sentence, which was outrageous. Later, as a result of actions that are known to the public, there was another completely unlawful trial, in violation of the Constitution. It turns out that there are judges who are willing, with some changes in the legal qualification of these acts, to sentence him to a lower, but equally scandalous sentence. Poland today has already become a country where it is hardly possible to speak of any rule of law, and we are going to have political prisoners. It is necessary to stand up against this with all our might
— he said.
The President of Law and Justice encouraged everyone to take part in the demonstration, which is set to take place in front of the Polish Parliament on January 11. Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced that despite the decision to cancel the session of the Parliament, it will therefore still take place.
That is why I would like to take this opportunity to say that the fact that the session of the Parliament has been moved has nothing to do with our rally. It will take place, and I would like all of you to bear this in mind. I invite you all to attend. I state forcefully that nothing has changed. So it is to be, and after the rally there will be a march to the headquarters of KAI (Catholic News Agency). This is something that must be done. We must say out loud that the Poles do not agree with the pacification being committed by Donald Tusk and his colleagues. It is to serve the plan that was first introduced in the coalition agreement on the basis of which the German government was formed. And then Chancellor Scholz spoke about it with surprising frankness. And today it’s an advanced process in the European Union. It’s about changing the Treaties, but a change that is very far-reaching. If implemented, it will turn our country into an area inhabited by Poles, and managed from the outside. Formally from Brussels, actually from Berlin. It will be a tragic event for Poland and the Poles
— Jaroslaw Kaczynski stated.
